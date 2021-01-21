Just three days after announcing the termination of head coach Jeremy Pruitt and the retirement of director of athletics Phillip Fulmer, Tennessee has named Fulmer’s successor, University of Central Florida athletic director Danny White.
White served as the athletic director at UCF since 2015 where he helped turn around the Central Florida football program with the hire of Scott Frost. Under White’s tenure as AD, UCF won 27 straight games including a Peach Bowl win over Auburn.
White also hired former Duke basketball star Johnny Dawkins to take over the Knights’ basketball program in 2016. Dawkins has compiled a 67-34 record in his tenure in Orlando, including a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2019.
Prior to his tenure at Central Florida, White served as the director of athletics at Buffalo. White made a pair of impressive basketball hires at Buffalo in now Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley and now Alabama coach Nate Oats.
White attended Notre Dame where he was a member of the basketball team.
White will have to go right to work, first hiring a new football coach and then helping him navigate the Vols’ program out of the mud and the shadow of the NCAA investigation and potential sanctions.
One would expect White to move quick in finding Pruitt’s successor due to the late date of the head coaching change and the four Tennessee players that entered the transfer portal Wednesday.