Despite some last-minute confusion about which meet the team will be attending, Tennessee cross country found itself at the Furman Invitational.
Originally scheduled to run at the Gamecock Invitational on Friday, a late Thursday night schedule change slated them in Greenville on Saturday morning.
The schedule change was no issue for the men’s team as they dominated the scoreboard in a landslide win. Tennessee scored twenty-seven points behind the next closest competitor Furman with fifty-two points. It is the first time since 2005 that the Vols have won back-to-back meets.
The men’s cross country team cruised its way to a first-place finish at the Furman Invitational on Saturday morning after their top-five runners finished in the top ten.
Yaseen Abdalla placed first overall for the men with a time of 17:55.66 in the six-kilometer race, followed by Gabriel Sanchez placing fifth at 18:10.40. Behind Abdalla and Sanchez was a barrage of Vol runners that crossed the finish line. Jacob Nenew finished sixth as Brandon Olden and Jacob Lewis followed directly behind.
For the women, Ashley Jones made her debut for Tennessee and led the Lady Vols to a second-place team finish behind Furman. In her first race for Tennessee, Jones was the first to place for the Lady Vols with a time of 20:47.65, which was good for second place.
Right behind Jones was Jessie Secor with a time of 21:00.11 and Rachel Sutliff at 21:07.50. Andie-Marie Jones and Callie Tucker followed, rounding out the group with a 13th and 14th-place finish.
Tennessee will take a brief hiatus from its meets as it enters nearly a month-long training schedule and will not race again until October 13th. The squads are splitting up with some going to the Crimson Classic hosted by Alabama and some will be running at the Pre-Nationals hosted by Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.