The Vols and Lady Vols cross country teams traveled to the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Missouri, for the 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships on Friday, where both placed fifth overall.
The Vols entered the day sitting in fifth in the SEC ahead of Kentucky, and they had no plans of giving up that spot.
"We had a great showing today," director of track & field and cross country Beth Alford-Sullivan said. “We had our sights on Kentucky, and trying to hold our top-five positioning and we pulled that off.”
The Vols’ redshirt junior Karl Thiessen continued to impress, bringing home the second straight Second Team All-SEC honors, finishing 14th in the men’s 8k with a time of 23:58.4. Alford-Sullivan praised Thiessen's hard work and preparation.
The Vols had three more top-50 finishers. Alex Crigger finished 30thwith a time of 24:28.6, Will Cronin finished 36th at 24:45.1, and Conner Hawkins finished 45thwith a time of 24:55.5. Canaan Anderson placed just outside of the top-50 at 52nd place at 25:05.8 and Riley Buchhols finished 60th at 25:15.5 to help Tennessee secure the top-5 finish.
“Really all six of them gave a great effort today and covered the spots that we needed,” Alford-Sullivan said. “They closed in the last 3k in the race, they closed it down and moved their selves back into fifth spot. And I was extremely, extremely proud of that."
"There's nobody that can outwork Karl," Alford-Sullivan said. "Karl has done everything in his capability to be prepared not only for this meet, but also for the NCAA regional where we move up to 10,000 meters. I couldn't be more proud of him."
On the women’s side, the Lady Vols had their first top-10 finisher since 2015 with senior Sydney Seymour’s personal-best 9th-place finish in the 6k at 20:23.4. Seymour’s performance helped earn her first All-SEC Honors as a member of the Second Team.
The second finisher for the Lady Vols, Katie Thronson, also had a strong showing, placing 19th with a time of 20:56.6 in her first race in over a month. Olivia Janke was the third finisher, placing 22nd at 20:58.8, right behind Thronson.
"Sydney, Katie and Olivia are our 1-2-3 Punch,” Alford-Sullivan said. “Sydney has been and continues to be just tremendous . . . It is great to see a top-10 finish out of her and a top-20 finish out of Katie and a top-25 out Olivia.”
The Lady Vols also saw another runner bring home All-SEC Honors. Rachel Sutliff’s time of 21:51.7 was good for 56th place and helped her take home Freshman All-SEC honors. Sutliff finished third amongst freshmen.
The Vols and Lady Vols have a two week break before heading to the Huntsville, Alabama, on Nov. 12 to the John Hunt Cross Country Running Park for the NCAA South Regionals.