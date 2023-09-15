The Tennessee cross country team is on the run heading to their second meet of the season at Furman University. The Paladins are hosting the Furman Invitational, a meet in which several colleges will be competing.
The team was originally slated to attend The Gamecock Preview, but a last minute change puts them in the Furman Invitational.
The invitational takes place on Saturday, Sept. 16, with the Tennessee men's and women's teams taking the three-hour drive. Second-year head coach Sean Carlson took both teams to new heights last season and is optimistic about the team's performance this year.
“They’re starting to kind of get a little bit of synergy going with each other, so that was really cool to see,” Carlson said. “It’s really difficult to create that in a short amount of time, but they did just a great job of starting to create that and be a real team.”
Tennessee had two runners receiver SEC honors, and they’re making their second appearance of the season on Friday after last week's home meet in Knoxville. Eli Nahom and Chesney Peterson were declared SEC Men's Co-Runner of the Week and SEC Women's Co-Freshman Runner of the Week.
“You know, Eli did a great job of putting the foot down and saying,” Carlson said. “This is our home meet and we’re going to win this on the home side. I definitely knew that some of our freshman women were going to be big hitters coming in here, so not super surprised they were in the front group.”
Nahom is a fifth-year senior and has made quite an impact throughout his career at Tennessee, making the 2022 Cross Country USTFCCCA All South-Region team, along with a 2022 All-Academic Athlete award. He placed first in the Tennessee Cross Country Invitational and set a personal best in the men's four-mile race at 19:53:3.
“I’m more of a ‘Drive it from long range and just see how much hurt I can put people in,’” Nahom said. “It’s not always the goal, you know, but you’ve just got to come out here and race what you can.”
Originally slated for The Gamecock Challenge, the Lady Vols prepared to go against a competitive South Carolina squad. The Gamecocks include Judy Kosgei, who set a program record in the five-kilometer race with a time of 16:52:6 to win the 2023 Eye Opener race. The Kenya Native also took home an SEC Women's Runner of the Week last week.
The women's team did not have the same success as the men's team last season, and they are looking to make a change this year. Carlson expressed the displeasure of being underestimated and told reporters he is excited for the Lady Vols to prove others wrong.
“You know, we were fifth in our region last year at the regional meet and we returned everyone from the roster and we gained a lot,” Carlson said. “I think we’re building, we're excited to prove some people wrong.”
The invitational takes place in Greenville, South Carolina with both the Vols and Lady Vols running 6K races on Saturday morning.
Editor's Note: This article has been edited to reflect the schedule change. Both the Vols and Lady Vols are now competing in the Furman Invitational.
