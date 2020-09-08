The Tennessee men and women’s cross country teams have announced their season schedules after a delayed start due to COVID-19.
The Southeastern Conference office met last week to establish new start dates and formats for the 2020 cross country season. Each team’s schedule will have a minimum two and maximum three competitions for the season between Sept. 11 and Oct. 23, with the SEC Championships concluding the season.
The team’s 2020 campaign will begin Sept. 19 at the Commodore Classic in Nashville, Tennessee. From there, they will compete in the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Oct. 3 in Louisville, Kentucky, and the Blazer Classic on Oct. 17 in Birmingham, Alabama.
The teams will wrap up their season at the SEC Cross Country Championships hosted by LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Oct. 30. Last season, the Lady Vols finished fourth at the SEC Championships, their best finish since 2009.
"We are so excited and thankful for the SEC and the University of Tennessee for providing us these opportunities to compete this fall," Tennessee director of track and field/cross country Beth Alford-Sullivan said. "We will take the opportunities and utilize this fall for higher levels of training, learning from competition and preparation for more success in the future seasons and years."
"Our Vols and Lady Vols have the highest respect for the sport of cross country and even more respect and appreciation for the upcoming opportunities to represent Tennessee."