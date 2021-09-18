The Tennessee men’s and women’s cross country teams finished in the top-10 at the North Alabama Showcase at John Hunt Cross Country Running Park on Friday.
The men’s team finished eighth overall, led by Fuji Anday, a freshman from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Anday finished 21st out of 169 runners in the 8K race with a time of 25:01.70. Thomas Gardiner, a sophomore from Warwick, New York, also represented the Volunteers well, placing 36th overall with a time of 25:24.48.
Sophomore Devin Sullivan and freshman Will Mazur finished 52nd and 58th, respectively, crossing the finish line at 25:50.51 and 25:54.22. Matthew McMillan finished the race at 25:59.58, good for 63rd overall and the eighth spot for the Volunteers. The men’s team earned 208 points in total.
The Lady Vols finished tenth overall, led by freshman Avery Jackson from Clarksburg, Maryland. Jackson finished 46th overall in the 5K race with a time of 18:14.74. Sophomore Sarah McCabe from Southlake, Texas, finished 55th overall, with a time of 18:28.03. Ainsley Cooper, Freshman from Pfafftown, North Carolina, finished 61st with a time of 18:34.32.
Rounding out the group were freshmen Erin Spreen and Msgana Araya, who finished 72nd and 73rd, crossing the finish line at 18:52.02 and 18:52.42. Overall, the Lady Vols collected 275 points in the 5K.
Beth Alford-Sullivan, director of track and field & cross country, was satisfied with the team’s results in the first race of the season.
“I am very pleased with our group today. Both teams ran well and competed hard,” Alford-Sullivan said. “We came away with a pair of top-10 team finishes and got some of our younger racers experience.”
The team will travel to St Paul, Minnesota, for the Roy Griak Invitational at the Les Bolstad Course Friday, Sept. 24.