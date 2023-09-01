Chesney Peterson took the line for her first collegiate cross-country meet on Friday morning. On their home course, Peterson took the line with Lady Vols on her left and right.
The presence of her team calmed her down. By the time the gun went off, any nerves that remained were gone. A nerve-free Peterson won the women’s race, helping lead Tennessee to a meet win at the Tennessee Classic.
“I do feel better,” Peterson said after her win. “I feel like honestly this race was more fun than any high school race I've ever ran. So it makes me more excited for this season in the next four years.”
Peterson led a pack of Lady Vols who finished in front of the women’s group. Peterson clocked in at 17:18.10 with fellow freshman Jessie Secor at 17:18.40 right behind her. Secor tied with Callie Tucker and Jaci Sievers. Andie-Marie Jones rounded out an all-Lady Vols top-five.
The Lady Vols had nine racers finish in the top 20 on their way to an easy victory.
“They just did a beautiful job of running as a team and running as a pack,” head coach Sean Carlson said. “I mean, having five women finish together at the finish line was awesome to see. They're starting to kind of get a little bit of synergy going with each other, so that was really cool.”
Carlson said several times on Friday how the Lady Vols are being “slept on.” He expects great things from a group that returns almost all of its production from a season ago.
While the men’s side is ranked No. 16, the Lady Vols remain unranked. Carlson is using that to fuel his women’s team.
“We were fifth in our region last year at the regional meet and we returned everyone from that roster and we gained a lot,” Carlson said. “So I just think we're building, we're building. We're excited to prove some people wrong this year.”
Eli Nahom leads Vols to victory
Eli Nahom threw up the Vols sign as he crossed the finish line on Friday morning. In the final home race of his career at Tennessee, Nahom defended the Vols’ home course at Cherokee Farms.
It isn’t the first time Nahom has found success at the Tennessee Classic. The graduate student also took home a victory in 2021.
Nahom clocked in at 19:53.30 and fellow Vol Brett Brady was behind him at 20:03.70.
“That was awesome to see,” Carlson said. “I think it's a great momentum starter for the rest of our program and for the rest of the season. To have one of our upperclassmen start that momentum is really important, really valuable.”
The Vols had five racers finish in the top 15. The number isn’t surprising to Nahom, who has been with the Vols for five years. The team races together and the chemistry among the racers is high.
“We have a really close team and I think that that helps,” Nahom said. “I was looking around making sure everyone was still around us when we were in the middle part of the race. It was a big confidence boost to know that no matter what happened, the whole team was there and we'd be able to come out strong.”
The bond is paramount as the team starts the 2023 season. Carlson hopes the first meet will catapult the team’s momentum into the season.
“I think great teams really have that bond,” Carlson said. “And they're starting to create that for the season. We have a lot of new transfers coming in and some freshmen coming in, and it's really difficult to create that in a short amount of time. But we've done just a great job of starting to create that and be a real team.”
