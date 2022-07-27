Tennessee's 2022 cross country schedule was announced Wednesday by head coach Sean Carlson.
The schedule features four meets along with SEC Championships, Regional Championships and NCAA Championships.
The Vols open up the season with a home meet, as they host the Tennessee Cross Country Invitational at Cherokee Farms on Sept. 2.
Tennessee then heads to Boone, North Carolina, for a dual race with Florida State on Sept. 16. The Vols will then race in the Live in Louisville Cross Country Classic Oct. 1 in Louisville, Kentucky.
SEC Championships take place Oct. 28 in Oxford, Mississippi, and then Tennessee has its final regular season meet in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Nov. 4.
NCAA South Regional Championships take place Nov. 11 in Huntsville, Alabama, with NCAA Championships to follow on Nov. 19 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.