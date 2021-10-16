Controversial spot spoils Tennessee's upset bid against No. 13 Ole Miss, 33-26
Golf balls, empty beer cans and game programs rained down on Neyland Stadium at the end of Tennessee's Saturday night contest against No.13 Ole Miss.
There were 54 seconds remaining, but the Pride of the Southland Band had already left the field. Former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin took it all in, clutching a yellow golf ball that was thrown at him from the student section.
"Stop throwing items onto the field," the PA announcer blared.
Twenty minutes had passed since Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker hit Knoxville-native tight end Jacob Warren in stride for a big gain on fourth-and-24. The officials spotted the ball just short, and review confirmed the call - Tennessee had turned the ball over on downs.
Tennessee lost 31-26, and Ole Miss escaped Knoxville after one of the most bizarre games in Neyland Stadium’s history.
This story will be updated at a later time