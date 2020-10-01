The Tennessee Volunteers started the season in the win column this past Saturday, beating the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-27. The win extended the Vols streak to seven, the longest among power five teams, in a hard fought battle on the road. The performance was the first opening game win of the Pruitt’s head coaching career. Pruitt said he was proud of his team after the win.
“One thing I was proud of on Saturday night was that even when the breaks did not go our way, we found a way to put on more steam,” Pruitt said. “They kept their poise, they never panicked, they were coachable throughout the entire game. It is something that we have to continue to build upon going forward.”
Despite the win, Coach Pruitt knows that he and his team both made mistakes on Saturday, particularly in the secondary. Coach Pruitt took most of the blame for the mistakes as all great coaches do.
“During the game Coach Ainsley made a lot of really good calls, and it kept us playing good,” Pruitt said. “There were probably five or six times during the game where I opened my mouth and messed us up.”
Not only will the Vols have momentum heading to the game against Missouri, but they will also have extra help on the offensive line heading into the second game of the season as Cade Mays has finally been ruled eligible to play this season.
Mays was deemed ineligible after transferring from Georgia, originally by the NCAA. The NCAA later reversed its decision, but Mays wasn’t eligible to play in Columbia due to a SEC rule that made inner conference transfers sit a year out. The decision affects not only Tennessee but Kentucky and Ole Miss who both get plays ruled eligible due to the ruling.
Coach Pruitt has advocated for players to be immediately eligible after transfers and is excited to have Mays on the field this week.
“I think it’s awesome not only for Cade but also everyone else it’s affecting,” Pruitt said. “It’s awesome that he’s gonna be able to do something he’s worked so hard to do. … It’s just good to see that the people who make decisions go beyond what the policies were. That’s leadership.”’
This weekend the Vols will face Missouri as they try to bounce back from a loss against Alabama. The Crimson Tide jumped on Missouri in the first half, taking a 28-3 lead. Despite the loss, Missouri played well in the second half, cutting into Alabama’s lead before falling, 38-19. Coach Pruitt knows that this game will not be easy against a gritty and tough Missouri team.
“They play extremely hard,” Pruitt said. “In the second half against Alabama, I feel like they controlled the game. Obviously, after the first half the score was not where they wanted it to be, but they came out and competed and won the second half. I think that says a lot about their team.”
The No. 21 ranked Vols will have their home opener this Saturday, Oct. 3 at noon ET against the Missouri Tigers.