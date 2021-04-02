The No. 9 Tennessee baseball team dropped its series opener to Alabama 7-4 Friday night. The Vols (22-5, 5-2 SEC) cruised through three innings, before the Crimson Tide (16-9, 2-5 SEC) stormed back with a pair of three-run innings.
Junior righthander Chad Dallas started the game for Tennessee, and looked sharp for three innings. He struck out five batters in the game’s first third, and worked around two hits and a walk.
With Dallas rolling, the Vols offense jumped out to an early lead. First baseman Luc Lipcius started the scoring in the seconding inning, cranking a long home run to right off Alabama starter Tyler Ras, his fourth homer of the year.
The Vols hung a trio up runs in the next inning. Jake Rucker started the scoring with an RBI double. The next batter Drew Gilbert drove in Rucker on a single. Jordan Beck, the Hazel Green, Alabama native capped off the inning with an RBI double, scoring Gilbert and giving the Vols a 4-0 lead.
In the bottom of the next inning, Dallas ran into trouble. He loaded the bases with no outs to start the fourth, and was unable to get out of it. Dallas then hit the next batter Drew Williamson with a pitch, and Alabama scored its first run of the day.
Dallas nearly recovered from there. He struck out Andrew Pickney for the first out, and got the second out on a run-scoring fielder’s choice. However, Peyton Wilson lined an RBI single for the third run of the inning, and Dallas was pulled. Sean Hunley came on in relief and struck out his man to end the frame, but not before Alabama had cut Tennessee’s lead to 4-3.
Dallas was tremendous in his last outing against LSU, as he struck out a career high 11 in seven innings of one-run ball. After a hot start to this game, he fell apart and was only able to get two outs in the fourth. In total, he allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks.
Hunley had his own issues in the fifth inning. He walked the leadoff man, and gave up a go-ahead, two-run homer to Sam Praytor, and Alabama had a 5-4 lead, one it would never relinquish. The Crimson Tide scored again on a sacrifice fly off Hunley, for their second three-run inning of the night.
Hunley, the reigning SEC Co-Pitcher of the week, was no better than Dallas. He entered tonight’s outing 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA, and had not allowed a run in 10.1 innings pitched. In total, he worked 1.1 innings and allowed three runs on two hits and a walk. Hunley was tagged for just his fourth career loss, the first since 2018.
Kirby Connell was the lone bright spot for the Vols’ pitching. He closed the game with three solid innings, and allowed just one run, a solo shot to Williamson in the eighth.
“The key thing he gives us is stability. There’s a calming feeling when he’s out there,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said on Connell. “When he’s out there and we’re playing defense, there’s a sense of stability. And he did a good job for us tonight.”
After four early runs on six hits, Tennessee’s offense could get nothing going. The Vols had just one hit and four baserunners between the third and the ninth innings. In that span, Tennessee batters struck out seven times and hit into a double play.
“There was a little bit of dead air after we left the door open there, in the inning they scored,” Vitello said on the offense. “We were cruising along, and maybe our guys thought it was going to be easy . . . But for whatever reason, once we took a couple punches to the gut, they had most of the momentum from that point forward.”
The Vols had won six games in a row and were coming off a sweep of No. 22 LSU last weekend. Tonight’s loss halted all of that momentum, on both the offense and the pitching staff. There will no doubt be added pressure for Tennessee to win tomorrow against an Alabama team that has won just two conference games.
Will Heflin will start for the Vols Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, as they look to even the series.
“Each day has got a different theme to it,” Vitello said. “And it certainly changes when you lose on a Friday. You better come out determined to win the following day, because technically the series is on the line. But really more importantly, it’s about responding the right way to adversity, or not playing your best or just flat out getting beat. And if you’re a good competitor, you’ll respond.”