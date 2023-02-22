A program record 15-run fifth inning helped the No. 3 Vols throttle Alabama A&M on Wednesday night.
The Vols' bats started to heat up early, scoring six runs in the first three innings.
To start, Christian Moore walked for the first of two occasions on the night, and Zane Denton later sent him home with a single to right center.
With Brett Parker taking the mound for the Bulldogs in place of Anthony Mateo, Griffin Merritt opened the second inning with a double followed by a Kyle Booker walk.
Booker was sent home two at-bats later thanks to a Dylan Dreiling single.
As the game went on, the Vols began getting aggressive running bases and led to Alabama A&M errors compounding.
The Vols entered the third with a 3-0 lead, and doubled it after Denton stole second and scored off a fielding error on the following at bat. Booker and Merritt found themselves on base and went for the double steal, causing an error and a run from Merritt.
The floodgates finally burst in the fifth.
Charlie Taylor kicked things off with a three-run homer, the first of his career. The Vols went on to score 12 more runs in the inning, which lasted nearly 50 minutes.
Taylor had himself a career night. In five at-bats, the red-shirt sophomore had two home runs, a triple and a single — a double away from the cycle.
As for pitching, the Vols were dominant as always, allowing just one run and two hits.
Up by 22 entering the seventh, the Vols just had to retire the side to induce the run rule. Up came Zach Joyce, brother of Ben Joyce, who struck out the side to close the night.
