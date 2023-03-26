A pair of home runs from Zane Denton plus some small-ball work mixed in between got No. 12 Tennessee past No. 21 Texas A&M Sunday afternoon, giving the Vols their first series sweep of SEC play.
The sweep comes following an 0-3 start to SEC play last weekend at Missouri. For the Vols, getting swept in the first weekend of SEC play was a punch in the mouth that they needed.
“It was huge. Last weekend, it was definitely a wakeup call for us,” Denton said. “No need to worry about it too much, but it was a wakeup call because we needed to come together as a team and figure out what we need to do to move forward.”
Starting on the mound, Drew Beam went 4.1 innings and gave the Vols a shaky showing. The sophomore gave up six hits and three runs while collecting just two strikeouts.
Texas A&M scored in the first inning for the third time in as many days as Jack Moss hit a two-out solo home run to give the Aggies an early 1-0 lead. Tennessee bounced back in the third inning when Denton fired a two-run homer over the left field porches to give the Vols a 2-1 lead.
In a day where mistakes seemed to pille up, a wild pitch from Beam gave Texas A&M a runner on third with one out, and then a sac fly from Trevor Werner drove in the run and tied the game again.
In the bottom of the fourth, a Christian Scott RBI single drove in Jared Dickey, but that was all Tennessee could get as a base-running mistake from Hunter Ensley ended the inning.
Seth Halvorsen relieved Beam in the fifth inning, but also gave up a wild pitch that led to another sac fly for the Aggies that tied the game up again.
Luckily for Tennessee, its bats were making up for some mistakes in the field. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Denton hit his second homer of the day to give the Vols a 4-3 lead. Then in a bases-loaded situation, Dylan Dreiling — pinch hitting for Cal Stark — nailed a double to down the left field to drive in two more runs.
It was a big moment for the freshman, who hasn’t faced much SEC pressure yet. When he was given the chance on Sunday, he made the most of it.
“There’s a presence there that’s a little abnormal for first years,” Tony Vitello said. “And he’s really just starting to collect his first few at bats in the SEC, but it’s a high level of skillset and he’s making progress too in how he approaches things at the plate.”
The Vols added more insurance in the sixth on a Blake Burke RBI-single to make it 7-3 and another two runs on an RBI-single from Denton.
Denton’s big weekend comes after the Alabama-transfer has struggled through the last few games. Vitello moved Denton from the middle of the order to the bottom of the order to send a message, and Denton responded well on Sunday.
“Just saw more determination and more attitude,” Vitello said. “He’s obviously got a good skill set and he knows how to play the game, but I think the way he plays when he’s got a little bit of edge to him is kind of what fits in here and it seems to be his best.”
After Halvorsen, Tennessee went to Aaron Combs for an inning and he gave up just one hit. The Vols then went to Zander Sechrist, A.J. Russell and Jake Fitzgibbons, all who retired one batter each in the seventh.
Andrew Lindsey pitched the eighth and picked up three strikeouts before Kirby Connell came in to take over on the mound.
Connell got in a bases-loaded situation and then gave up a run, so veteran reliever Camden Sewell came in to try to finish things off. Sewell gave up two more runs, but finally finished things off with a strikeout.
Looking forward to its next few weeks, Tennessee enters the gauntlet of its season — starting with LSU next weekend. The sweep over the Aggies was progress, but the Vols still have some growth to do over their next few series.
“Just continuing to grow on this weekend and learning how to compete for nine-innings straight,” Denton said. “Because we know every inning is going to be close, we’re going to be seeing some dudes on the mound.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.