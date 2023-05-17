Tony Vitello had every reason to call off Tuesday’s game against Belmont. Tennessee baseball’s RPI would have taken a hit whether they won or lost.
Midweek games around the SEC had already been canceled to preserve their RPI, but Vitello decided to play ball — even with inclement weather on the horizon.
The game was pushed up to 5 p.m. EST from 6:30, but a delay pushed the start closer to the original time at 5:50.
In the middle of the third, another delay hit Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Once again, there was every reason to cancel. Vitello and Belmont coach Dave Jarvis tried to play it and still had a way out, and there would be glory in the attempt. However, the game resumed after an hour and a half with a 10 p.m. cutoff.
“I can’t speak for others, but just to play ball. I’m very happy we played as much as we did,” Vitello said. “Once you set the rules, a rule is a rule. Coach Jarvis — he was excellent to work with today. He has the reputation over in Nashville for a reason. He could not be a nicer guy, but obviously he’s on the competitive side of things, too.”
In an age of analytics, the pure will to compete ruled on Tuesday between the two coaches. That game was going to be finished no matter what.
Vitello has been successful at Tennessee for a reason, and it hasn’t been by taking the easy way out. He took over a program that was thought to be dead and made it into a contender through player development. Night in and night out he owes his players the opportunity to get better.
“We’re supposed to be developing these guys, so in order to do so, they need to work hard outside of gameday, but we need to reward them and also evaluate them on gameday,” Vitello said.
Players don’t succeed without opportunities, and Vitello looks for the guys who make the most of them no matter what meaning a game has.
“That’s how Hollis Fanning has put himself in the position that he has,” Vitello said. “By being evaluated on practice day by working hard on those days and getting in the front of us and everybody else on a gameday and throwing strikes. He obviously has good stuff, too.”
Fanning had seven strikeouts — all consecutively — despite facing just 11 batters. No Vol boosted his standing on Tuesday more than him, and he would have never gotten the opportunity to showcase his ability had the game been canceled.
Vitello has not been silent about his hostility to the newly introduced run-rule, and the win over Belmont showed exactly why.
“Just wanna play man. Wanna find out who is better is part of it, but on a Tuesday this late in the year, to me it’s kind of more about keeping guys involved and on track to develop. With the 10-run rule thing, I know we lost over a game this year of innings, so that’s a lot of at-bats that you’d like to see Ryan Miller get and a couple more appearances you’d like to Fitzy (Jake Fitzgibbons) or somebody get, JJ Garcia.
“But we’ll take what we got tonight. So maybe they’ll let us add a game or two when those numbers start piling up for the 10-run rule for those people that like it.”
For more insight on Vitello’s view on ending games early, Andrew Behnke struck out Jeff Clarke at 9:59 p.m., which was a minute before the cutoff. Vitello motioned his player back to the dugout and got them back on the field before 10 p.m.
As a result, Ryan Miller, Reese Chapman and Austen Jaslove each got at-bats. Tuesday was just a friendly reminder of how Vitello has put Tennessee baseball where it is: by giving his guys every opportunity possible.
“I know we didn’t have anything to show for it, but three guys got an at-bat in a game,” Vitello said. “That’s what we want.”
