When Luc Lipcius and Redmond Walsh first arrived on campus in 2017, the Vols won seven games in SEC play and finished dead last in the SEC East.
After the hiring of Tony Vitello in 2018, the Vols improved by winning 12 conference games, but their record was not enough to earn a spot in the SEC Tournament.
Slowly but surely, the Vols have made noticeable progress each year. They won 40 total games in 2019 but still finished two games under .500 inside the conference. Before the season was canceled because of the pandemic in 2020, the Vols were off to a 15-2 start. In 2021, the Vols won 20 conference games as well as the SEC East, and made their first College World Series appearance since 2005.
Sunday marked Vitello’s latest achievement at the helm of Tennessee. With the No. 1 Vols’ 4-3 victory over Mizzou at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, they improved to 12-0 in conference play this season, the most ever wins by a team to start SEC play.
“We want to keep going,” Walsh said. “We want to make a streak that nobody else can break.”
It’s only fitting that in the game that the Vols set a record for consecutive SEC wins, the two players who have been at Tennessee the longest and have seen the program at its worst were the ones to lead the Vols to victory.
The sixth-year senior Lipcius launched his eighth home run of the season off the batter’s eye in the third inning to open the game’s scoring – the first time this series the Vols scored first. Two frames later, the Vols’ first baseman took a 2-2 fastball 407 feet to right that gave the Vols a three-run cushion and made a winner of freshman starter Drew Beam, who went 6.1 innings of two-run ball.
“The dugout’s a part every single day,” Lipcius said. “When you got good vibes and a good team, it’s a perfect mixture.”
Vitello first went to Will Mabrey out of the bullpen to bail out Beam in the seventh, but when Mabrey got into a jam of his own the next inning, Tennessee’s skipper turned to the six-year veteran reliever Walsh.
The lefty Walsh is chasing down history of his own. When he forced Trevor Austin to ground out to end the game, Walsh picked up his 21st career save, just two short of Todd Helton’s program record 23 saves.
The difference in Tennessee’s program from Vitello’s first season to now is palpable. Sunday marked the Vols’ fourth straight SEC sweep and their seventh series sweep of the season. In addition to all the accolades that the Vols have accumulated over Vitello’s tenure, one of the most important differences has been the change in expectations.
The Vols used to celebrate any SEC win because they rarely got them. Now, the assumption is that they will take every game – even the Sunday tossups they only dreamed of winning five years ago.
“It’s unbelievable how this program has turned around and how the expectation of winning is what is it,” Walsh said. “We used to be able to celebrate winning one game, and now winning three is the standard.”