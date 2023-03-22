After Tennessee lost to Missouri on Sunday, there was no postgame message from Tony Vitello. The sixth-year head coach had said enough after the Vols’ 9-1 loss on Friday.
The Vols had a full day to think about the loss with Saturday’s game being postponed to Sunday, but when the doubleheader rolled around on Sunday, Vitello didn’t get the kind of bounce back performance he had hoped for from his team.
“Enough had been said,” Vitello said. “Not enough action had taken place and everyone knew that. So it was time to get out, time to get back here and go to work.”
But when he made his lineups for Tuesday night’s game against Western Carolina, Vitello wasn’t thinking about performances in the Missouri series, he said. He was just going with his instinct.
“Just kind of instinct,” Vitello said. “No crazy method to the madness.”
His instinct led him to pulling out all of his usual starters — besides Blake Burke. That group of starters, who watched from the dugout to start out the game on Tuesday, was the same one that struggled to make routine plays and capitalize on offense over the weekend.
And it turned out Vitello’s instinct about his starting nine on Tuesday was right. Vitello made a last-minute change to put Christian Scott in at center field, and Scott went on to have a home run, an RBI and two walks.
“Just kind of an instinct or a feel,” Vitello said. “We even had one change late due to some circumstances and wouldn’t you know Christian Scott was kind of the late swapout, if you will. That’s kind of how it works sometimes.”
The starting group on Tuesday was the group that had to sit in the dugout over the weekend, watching their team get derailed by Missouri in sub-freezing temperatures. Against Western Carolina, they got rewarded with a clean win.
Vitello’s instinct to pull most of his starters also might have sent a message to the usual starters — one that might tell them that there is a supporting cast sitting behind them, waiting for an opportunity to become regular starters.
“Some of these guys had to sit there with the wind blowing in their face in Green Bay Packer weather and not play and yet are expected to cheer on their teammates for (23) innings,” Vitello said. “They deserve to get out there and play and maybe some of the other guys need to realize you don’t know when you’re not going to get to play, so take advantage of it when you’re out there.”
Tuesday’s 7-0 win over Western Carolina was a step in the right direction following the embarrassing weekend at Missouri. The great showing from a different lineup showed progress as Vitello continues to make sense of his roster this season.
“You guys have seen it, we’ve scattered them about out and trying to get the right pieces to the puzzle out there,” Vitello said. “We’ve said it, the theme hasn’t gone away, that’s something that’s going to take some time and repetition. Unfortunately, it’s come with some lumps so far, hopefully those are limited from here on out. But I feel like we’ve truly made some progress.”
