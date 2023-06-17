OMAHA, Neb. – Tennessee baseball found barrels in the first inning of the College World Series opening round against Paul Skenes. Hunter Ensley got a single before Jared Dickey roped a ball to third base.
The ball found Tommy White’s glove, and the inning ended. The Vols were able to work Skenes up to 20 pitches in the first.
Dickey couldn't catch a break, and neither could the Vols who fell 6-3 to LSU and Skenes on Saturday night.
Skenes came out for the second and threw 13 pitches, getting Tennessee to go three up, three down with three strikeouts.
“I think he just started locating his changeup a little more,” Jared Dickey said. “He was honestly throwing it to lefties and righties, which is pretty special. Anytime someone can do that, they’re going to do really good. I’d say that was probably the biggest adjustment.
“He’s probably the best pitcher in college baseball right now. He has really special stuff, a fastball in triple digits. And tonight the big thing for him tonight was the changeup in the zone.”
Saturday wasn’t the first time Tennessee faced Skenes, who is up for the Golden Spikes Award.
Skenes was good when he faced Tennessee at the end of March. The righty struck out 12 while allowing five hits and one earned run.
On Saturday night, Skenes was different. The stats looked similar to when he faced Tennessee in March, but he had a different aurora on the mound.
The righty was mixing in a changeup to both lefties and righties at the plate. It was something the Vols didn’t see in Baton Rouge earlier this season, but they got a lot of it on Saturday.
“He threw backwards,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “Throws a hundred miles an hour and he threw backwards on our guys. From his end, you're doing anything you can to advance in the situation in the bracket where you're in the winner's side. And he mixed it up.”
Skenes carved Tennessee’s lineup, but Hunter Ensley found a way to have some life at the plate. The righty went 3-for-4 at the plate against LSU’s ace.
Skenes threw 46 pitches, out of his 123 total, in triple digits. That didn’t phase Ensley, who was seeing the ball well.
“He has an unreal arm,” Ensley said. “I thought the game prep was really good. All pre-game work was good building up to the game.”
Ensley hit a home run in the eighth inning when Tennessee finally seemed to have the offense rolling. The Vols put up a three-spot in the inning, with two of the runs coming from Ensley.
“He was putting great swings on it all night,” Christian Scott said.
The inning would be the last for Skenes of the day. He struck out 12 while conceding two runs and five hits – a very similar stat line to his day in March.
The life in the eighth inning went as quickly as it came. The fight shown in the eighth, however, was something that wasn’t seen early in the year for Tennessee.
The Vols in the first half of the season would have laid down, the Vols on Saturday night fought.
“There is a little bit of tension there,” Dickey said. “Obviously, we’ve got the team to do it. Hunter and C. Scott showed you we’re never out of the fight. We’re just one swing away always. It’s a special group of guys. I’m not worried about it at all.”
