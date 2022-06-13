There was chatter amongst fans, Tennessee baseball beat writers and others in the weeks leading up to the Super Regionals.
“When are you leaving for Omaha?” “Are you flying or driving?” “What hotel are you staying in?” These were some of the questions those around the Tennessee baseball program asked. Their plans were finalized. They would travel to Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series to watch Tennessee play.
Since the early weeks of the season – really after the second weekend when the Vols outscored Iona 68-3 – Tennessee reaching Omaha seemed like something that was set in stone. There was no way this team wasn’t winning it all.
This thinking wasn’t just the case for overly optimistic Vol fans. Most of the country seemed to think Tennessee was untouchable. Coaches, players, analysts, Vegas (Tennessee had the highest odds to win the World Series at +225 coming into June) and more had Tennessee winning it all.
The Vols coasted through the regular season, sweeping powerhouses like Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others. Tennessee’s only series loss came to Kentucky in what seemed like a fluke weekend with bad weather and delays.
Then in the Knoxville Regional, Tennessee had some hiccups, but ultimately managed to get out of the weekend undefeated against a solid group of teams.
The Vols then shifted their focus to Notre Dame, the team that would end their season.
Now, Tennessee has a long offseason ahead, filled with what-ifs and scheming for how it can possibly recreate the success of the 2022 season.
“As they say, time heals all wounds,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “I don’t know who ‘they’ are, cause sometimes those take a long time.”
Here’s what went wrong in Tennessee’s final weekend of baseball.
Offensive burst puts Tennessee on its heels
Notre Dame did its best Tennessee impression Friday night.
The Irish homered four times in the first four innings of Friday night’s game – something Vol fans have grown accustomed to seeing their team do.
Thanks to this early offensive spark from Notre Dame, Tennessee trailed 8-1 in the fourth inning, its biggest deficit all season.
The Vols have completed comebacks and had late rallies, but Notre Dame’s early offense was too much for them. Tennessee scored five unanswered runs, but that wasn’t enough and the Irish hung on to win 8-6.
Starting pitcher Blade Tidwell gave up the bulk of the runs, allowing five, and Will Mabrey gave up three. Ben Joyce came on the mound for three innings and was outstanding, but his showing came too late.
Burns’ outstanding day ends poorly
Chase Burns, the Vols freshman ace, was outstanding through the first six innings of Sunday’s game. He had given up a run, but besides that he had put the Vols in excellent position up 3-1 heading into the stretch.
He recorded two outs and it looked like he was going to make it out of the inning, but then Notre Dame’s David LaManna went digging on a low off-speed pitch and hit it over the left field wall, driving in two runs.
At that point, Burns was over 100 pitches and it seemed like the ideal time to pull him off the mound, but Vitello – in the absence of pitching coach Frank Anderson, who was suspended – let his starter go for one more at-bat.
The decision would haunt Vitello.
“The job of the coach once the game starts is to put your guys in good position to succeed,” Vitello said following Sunday’s game. “I didn’t do that.”
The next at-bat Burns gave up another home run, this time to Jack Brannigan. He was pulled off the mound after the second homer, but the damage was already done. Notre Dame led 4-3 with momentum on its side.
Notre Dame closed out the game with three more unanswered runs and that was it for Tennessee’s season.
Vols hurt themselves down the stretch
But the decision by Vitello to leave Burns in the game in the seventh inning isn’t the only reason Tennessee lost Sunday. The Vols put themselves in poor position to win through errors and mistakes.
In the top of the eighth with one out, Notre Dame’s Ryan Cole grounded to third in what looked like a standard ground out, but Trey Lipscomb’s throw to first was short and Notre Dame got two runners on base with just one out away.
Notre Dame capitalized on the Vols mistake, hitting a double and a single to tack on three runs and make it a 7-3 game instead of a 4-3 game.
Then in the bottom of the ninth in Tennessee’s last chance for a rally, Drew Gilbert made an ill-advised attempt to steal second and was tagged out, giving the Vols even less of a chance at a comeback.
The Vols were perfect for most of the season, but when it mattered most, they weren’t.