No. 1 Tennessee capped off a historic regular season with a fitting SEC Tournament Championship and is now set to host regional games in Knoxville at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Vols (53-7, 25-5 SEC) earned a No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history on Monday as well as the No. 1 seed in the Knoxville Regional. Tennessee will host No. 2 Georgia Tech, No. 3 Campbell and No. 4 Alabama State.
Tennessee will take on Alabama State on Friday at 6 p.m. ET and then will play either Georgia Tech or Campbell on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of the teams playing in Knoxville this weekend.
Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech comes into the Knoxville Regional with a 34-22 overall record and a 16-16 conference record. The Yellow Jackets won the ACC Tournament, losing to Pitt and defeating No. 7 Louisville in the championship.
Georgia Tech has been streaky this season. The Yellow Jackets have notable wins over No. 6 Miami, No. 2 Virginia Tech, Georgia and the conference title game against Louisville, but also have several series losses to unranked opponents.
As a team, Georgia Tech has a booming, high-scoring offense. The Yellow Jackets are fifth in the NCAA in runs, averaging about 9.5 per game. They also have hit the eight-most home runs in the country with 110 on the season.
Georgia Tech is anchored by sophomore infielder Chandler Simpson. The Atlanta native hits from both the left and right side, making him a menace to opposing pitchers. Simpson leads the country in batting average, with a .418 clip. He isn’t a slugger that can go deep at any given at-bat, but he is likely to get on base or drive in a run every time he steps up to the plate.
The Yellow Jackets’ other offensive weapon is Kevin Parada. An offensive juggernaut, Parada has gone deep 26 times this season, which is tied for the sixth most in the NCAA. He also is responsible for 85 RBIs, the third most in the country this season.
Georgia Tech’s explosive offense is not complimented well by its defense. The Yellow Jackets allow about 7.4 runs per game and have an overall ERA of 6.54.
Campbell
Campbell has made a name for itself this season by blazing through its competition in the Big South in route to a conference championship.
The Fighting Camels have notched a 40-17 overall record and a 20-3 conference record, winning four of five games in the conference tournament.
Like Tennessee, Campbell relies heavily on the long ball, hitting 111 home runs on the season – the seventh most in the country.
The Camels are led on offense by redshirt sophomore Zach Neto, who has notched a .398 batting average and has hit 15 home runs.
Along with Neto, redshirt junior Drake Pierson will be a problem for opposing pitchers. He’s hit 18 home runs this season, sitting at a .341 batting average.
On the mound, Thomas Harrington is sure to do some damage over the weekend. Joining the team originally as a walk-on, Harrington helped lead Campbell to a tournament run a year ago. Now, he’s the Camels Friday-night ace and has notched a 2.21 ERA and has the ability to throw strikes with the best of them.
Harrington and Campbell’s other weekend starter, Cade Kuehler, make for a dangerous duo. Kuehler has a 3.62 ERA and has managed to pick up over 100 strikeouts on the season. The two will most likely start on Friday and Saturday respectively.
Alabama State
Alabama State notched an NCAA Regional berth following a SWAC Tournament Championship. The Hornets come into the weekend with a 34-23 record and a 21-8 conference record.
Out of all of the teams playing in Knoxville this weekend, Alabama State is the least tested by far. The Hornets haven’t faced much high-level competition, and when they have played tough teams, they have come up short.
The Hornets have faced a handful of SEC opponents, but they haven’t seen anything like the big bats and aces that Tennessee possess.
Alabama State isn’t the home run hitting team like its competition this weekend, with only one player hitting double-digit home runs this season and just 52 total on the season.
Most of Alabama State’s pitchers have an ERA over 4, and there isn’t one ace on the team that can come in and torch opposing batters.
The Hornets have their work cut out for them this weekend, and their first test – Tennessee – will likely be the toughest team they’ve seen this season.