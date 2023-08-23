Tennessee athletics is in the midst of its golden years under athletics director Danny White, who is in just his third year.
Most recently, Tennessee baseball and softball both participated in the College World Series, men’s and women’s basketball each made the Sweet 16 and football won the Orange Bowl along with strong finishes for many other programs on campus.
However, there is still another level to be reached. While nearly every program has been enjoying a wide variety of success, Tennessee has not won a national title since Pat Summitt was at the helm of Lady Vols basketball in 2008.
Despite the success, national championships are always the goal in sports, especially for a historically top-tier SEC program like Tennessee.
So, as a student, you should expect to see success at virtually any sporting event you attend — a team that is at or near the top and striving for something greater.
“The standard at Tennessee is to win championships,” head football coach Josh Heupel said. “It’s pretty clear. You know, I think we are top 10 in the history of college football in wins, first-round draft picks, bowls, bowl wins. The standard is to compete at the highest level and win championships.”
And at Tennessee, the pinnacle of sports is football, where coach Heupel reawakened the sleeping giant and won 11 games for the first time since 2002. The Vols’ breakout season also reawakened Neyland Stadium, one of college football’s premier venues.
Highlighted by the storming of the field following a win over Alabama, Neyland was electric and will continue to be in 2023 as the program continues to ascend.
When attending a game in Neyland, students will see one of the best arms in college football, quarterback Joe Milton, at the helm of what is expected to be one of the top offenses in the country. The Vols run an offense that is moving constantly, meaning that there is never a dull moment when in attendance. Blink, and you may miss a 60-yard bomb from Milton to wide receiver Squirrel White.
As football season ends, students can make their way into Thompson-Boling Arena to watch the Vols and Lady Vols on the basketball court.
Led by Rick Barnes, Tennessee basketball has been in the midst of its most consistent years. The program has been to the last five NCAA Tournaments , reaching the Sweet 16 twice along with an SEC Championship.
While at Thompson-Boling, students will enter a vibrant environment that has propelled the Vols to a total of 30 wins over the last two years and just two losses.
Expect another successful year as star guards Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler return with a talented group behind them.
As for Kellie Harper and Lady Vols basketball, the team is still looking to get back in title contention post-Pat Summitt. Historically, the Lady Vols are among the top programs. In fact, they have never missed an NCAA tournament.
That trend is likely to continue, and Harper’s group has been on the cusp of a breakthrough for the past two years with back-to-back Sweet 16 berths.
The Lady Vols struggled at point guard last season but brought in Jewel Spear and Destinee Wells to pair with talented returners like Tamari Key and Rickea Jackson. Kellie Harper’s squad possesses the depth and talent to make a deep run in March.
As for the last of the major sports, Tony Vitello has brought Tennessee baseball near the top of the sport with two trips to Omaha in the last three seasons. The program under Vitello has gone from being at the bottom of the SEC for years to a must-watch team at Lindsey Nelson stadium.
Softball, soccer and volleyball round out the rich collection of women’s sports on campus.
Softball has been a perennial contender under long-time coach Karen Weekly at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. They haven’t missed an NCAA Tournament since 2004. Of all the teams on campus, Weekly’s group seems to be among the closest to ending the championship drought for Tennessee athletics.
Across the street is Regal Soccer Stadium, where the Lady Vols have won the SEC East for three consecutive years under Brian Pensky and now Joe Kirt. The soccer team consistently fills up stands and is a great gameday experience.
Volleyball also looks to be on the rise in 2023 with a star-studded front row led by Morgan Fingall with a deep roster behind her.
The remaining sports have enjoyed the same success as the rest. Men’s tennis has enjoyed Round of 16 berths in the last four NCAA Tournaments with two semi finals appearances. Women’s tennis has made the last five NCAA Tournaments. Track and field is in the midst of a resurgence. Swimming and diving has olympians or future olympians on both the men’s and women’s side. Lastly, both men’s and women’s golf teams reached an NCAA Regional.
No matter what sporting event a student chooses to go to, they’ll see a successful program at work and a program that is striving for the highest goal in sports: a championship.
