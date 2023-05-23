HOOVER, Ala. — Searching for an SEC title defense, Tennessee baseball’s run ended the same day it started with a disappointing 3-0 loss to Texas A&M on Tuesday.
There wasn’t much that went right for the Vols (38-19). They racked up just one hit against the Aggies' starter Troy Wansing, getting shutout. Adding fuel to the fire, the Vols had a two hour rain delay in the ninth to prolong a sluggish day.
Tennessee has struggled with consistency all season, but it seemed that it had turned the corner on those issues. When hot, the Vols are legitimately among the best in the country. However, Tuesday was not that day.
“Whatever that formula is, by now they know it, and when the game starts, we can’t really play it for them," Vitello said. "So, it’s up to them to have the discipline to put that in place instead of getting wrapped up in self-emotion when maybe you hit a line drive right at somebody and it gets caught or for whatever reason it doesn’t go your way.”
While the loss could be attributed to playing three games in 24 hours a weekend ago or Wansing simply pitching lights out, the Vols didn’t put themselves in a position to succeed with the bats. Tennessee’s pitching was there between Seth Halvorsen, Camden Sewell and AJ Russell. Allowing three runs would usually be enough for them to grind out a win.
However, Tennessee was consistently falling behind in counts along with first pitch fly outs and ground outs. Wansing was a guy who walked 29 heading into the game in 40.2 innings of work. Had the Vols stayed patient in at-bats, then they likely result in walks as opposed to just one base runner all game.
“I think frustration can show up, especially when you talk about the second half of the year many things start to get — the stakes get a little higher or perceived pressure is out there," Vitello said. "That means the frustration can mount quicker or it can escalate to a higher level.”
On the bright side, the Vols have about a week-and-a-half to figure things out before the NCAA Regionals. Though an early exit in SEC play is certainly a disappointment after winning the whole thing last season, Tennessee will at least get some rest
“I think in prior history, some teams have benefitted from that,” Vitello said. “A lot of it is probably how guys’ mindsets are between now and then because you know their bodies are going to get rested.I think playing in this league or playing in any league, a little bit of time off your feet or maybe not as many pitches thrown can probably benefit somebody this time of year.”
Hosting is now likely out of the question for the Vols and are trending towards a two-seed in another team’s regional.
Last year, the Vols were the best team in the country, won the SEC regular season and tournament titles and hosted a regional and super regional. However, the coveted NCAA title is missing from that.
It simply shows the volatility of baseball. If there is one thing that Tennessee has shown this season, it’s that it has bounced back numerous times when counted out. It should be worth noting that the past two national champions, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, failed to win a game in Hoover. The Vols still have a lot to play for and a lot to prove as the NCAA Tournament looms.
“Baseball is — it’s easy to coach, it’s not easy to play, how you hold a baseball, firm but loose,” Vitello said. “It’s kind of the same thing. It’s a delicate balance of being in that box and competing but also being relaxed.”
