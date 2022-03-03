The Vols will put their perfect 8-0 record on the line this weekend as they travel to Houston, Texas, for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic, in what will be their biggest challenge of the season.
The No. 17 Tennessee baseball team made easy work of Georgia Southern and Iona over the past two weekends, outscoring them by a combined 101-6 runs. The Vols also trounced UNC Asheville 16-1 in a midweek game on Feb. 23.
The Vols’ most recent 4-1 win over ETSU this past Tuesday night has been their only game that was competitive for nine innings.
“We haven’t been challenged as much as I think we should yet,” Tennessee reliever Camden Sewell said. “We’ve had a lot more innings that have been laid back than we have had stressful innings, so this weekend will be really good for us to see what our team is about.”
That will all change starting Friday, as the Vols will face No. 1 Texas (9-0) and their left-handed starter Pete Hansen, who struck out 16 batters in 11 innings this season and was named to Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List give to the top amateur baseball player in the country. Tennessee will also play Baylor (4-4) on Saturday and Oklahoma on Sunday (5-2) over the course of the tournament.
The Vols are eager to see how they will respond to the challenge of top-ranked Texas.
“I want to see what happens when something doesn’t go our way,” junior right fielder Jordan Beck said. “We’ll respond to it, but it’s also fun to see and with it being early in the year, it’s good learning points if it happens.”
Tennessee’s upcoming matchup with Texas goes deeper than wanting a challenge. Texas was the team that eliminated the Vols from the 2021 College World Series in Omaha last June. That 8-4 loss still burns sharply in the minds of the Vols.
“We’ve got a couple of guys on last year’s team that still have that bitter taste in their mouth,” Beck said. “We’ve got some freshmen that will step up and do their job, so it should be a good game and a fun weekend.”
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello hopes to learn a lot about his team this weekend. For one, it will be the first time this season the Vols have played away from the friendly confines of Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Road games are always tough to win in college baseball, but add the pressure of Minute Maid park — the home of the Houston Astros — and Vitello will get to see exactly what the Vols are made of.
“Other than add up some repetitions, just see how guys are when the fire is a little hot,” Vitello said. “Anytime the fire is hot, you get to pull stuff from that. Out of three days, I’m willing to bet two, if not three will have nine full innings of the fire burning just as hot as you want it to.”
Vitello also needs to see how his young starters will handle lineups that are leagues ahead of the competition they’ve face the last two weekends. Freshmen Chase Burns (2-0, 0.00 ERA) and Drew Beam (1-0, 0.00 ERA) are scheduled to start Friday and Sunday, respectively, while sophomore transfer Chase Dollander (1-0, 2.70 ERA) takes the middle game.
“To me, the key for those three guys and for all of our guys, is to enjoy it,” Vitello said. “It’ll go by fast. It’s our first road trip together. Again, you’re playing in a big league park. You’re surrounded by some of the best teams in the country. I’ve been there before, they do a great job of running it. Play ball and enjoy it. It’s a kid’s game.”
For the Vols, it will all start Friday night at 8 p.m. EST with a little extra fire against the team that stopped its magical run in 2021.
“It’s just human nature,” Sewell said. “They ended our season last year, so we want to get some revenge.”