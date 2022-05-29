No. 1 seed Vols dominate Florida 8-5 behind Drew Gilbert’s four-RBI day, win SEC Tournament for first time since 1995.
HOOVER, Ala. – If any team was ever favored to cruise through the SEC Tournament, it was the 2022 Vols.
Tennessee met little resistance throughout the regular season. The Vols won a near-SEC record 23 consecutive games, clinched their second-straight SEC East division title the first week of May and had the SEC wrapped up outright with a full weekend to go.
Tennessee entered the SEC Tournament as the No. 1 seed and were the heavy favorites to win it all, flexing a pitching staff four Friday night starters deep. It’s a scenario other teams only dream of.
The Vols lived up to expectations and took home the SEC Tournament championship for the first time in 27 years Sunday afternoon at The Hoover Met with an 8-5 win over the No. 7 seed Florida, punctuating what was one of the most dominant seasons in the SEC’s history. Tennessee (53-7, 25-5 SEC) became the second team in two years to win both the SEC regular season championship and the SEC Tournament (Arkansas, 2021).
Florida’s freshman left-hander Carsten Finnvold – in his fifth collegiate appearance – stymied the Vols for the first four innings, but they broke out in a major way in the fifth. Seth Stephenson executed a squeeze bunt perfectly to get the Vols on the board, and one batter later, Florida intentionally walked Jordan Beck, loading the bases, but setting up a lefty-lefty matchup with Drew Gilbert.
The Vols’ center fielder fell behind 0-2 to Finnvold, then roped an opposite field double that cleared the bases. Gilbert finished the day with two hits and four RBIs, more than enough offense to support Camden Sewell (W, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) as the Vols won the SEC Tournament for the first time in its current format.
