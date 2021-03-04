The No. 17 Tennessee baseball team is set to host Georgia State for a three-game weekend series, starting Friday night. The Vols enter the weekend on a two-game win streak, while the Panthers are coming off an impressive midweek win of their own.
The Vols’ originally scheduled Wednesday opponent, Dayton, dropped out of the game early this week. Austin Peay was willing to play, as long as the Vols made the trip west. Tennessee traveled to Clarksville and took the added game in 5-3 fashion.
Tennessee was led by junior righthander Elijah Pleasants, who threw six scoreless innings in relief. It was a bit of a homecoming for Pleasants who was raised in Clarksville and attended the nearby Rossview High School. He scattered three hits, walked none and struck out a career-high six batters.
“That part was a little surreal,” head coach Toney Vitello said on Pleasants. “Elijah was kind of our knight in shining armor. He pitched more than we expected him to, but that’s because he made it impossible to take him off the mound.”
The Vols were quieted through four innings by Austin Peay’s starter Luke Brown and found themselves down 3-0. The Governors went to the bullpen to start the fifth, and Tennessee broke out for five runs on RBIs from Liam Spence, Jake Rucker, Drew Gilbert and Jackson Greer.
Spence and Rucker, in particular, have been two of Tennessee’s top hitters this season. Spence leads the team in batting average (.333), hits (13) and runs (10). His teammate on the left side of the infield, Rucker, is tied for second with 11 hits and nine RBIs.
Tennessee’s top hitter is sophomore Jordan Beck who has broken out in his second season at Rocky Top. Beck leads Tennessee’s qualified hitters with a 1.105 OPS, three home runs, 12 RBIs and 27 total bases.
Tennessee’s Friday and Saturday starters will be righthanders Chad Dallas and Blade Tidwell. Dallas, a junior, has been the Vols’ most consistent starter to this point. His 3.97 and 1.15 WHIP are slightly high, but he has tossed 11.1 innings as a starter, the most on the team, and is tied for the lead with 16 strikeouts.
Tidwell, on the other hand, has shown flashed of his potential at times but has been somewhat underwhelming, given the pedigree in which he came to Knoxville. He went 4.0 innings in each of his previous two starts and allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) in each. He struck two batters in his collegiate debut, but struck out a career-high six batters last time out.
Jackson Leath, Tennessee’s other weekend starter, sustained a hamstring injury in the first inning of his last start. Vitello did not have much of an update on Leath, but did say he would be out for some “significant time.”
Vitello was noncommittal on who would start Sunday, but the Vols might turn to Sean Hunley, who leads the team with 12.2 innings, or Jason Rackers, who started a midweek game against Arkansas Pine-Bluff last week.
Another option for Tennessee would have be Pleasants, who started two weekend games this season. But with his workload Wednesday, Vitello indicated that he would likely have a relief role on Sunday.
Georgia State comes to Knoxville with a 4-6 record but is better than the numbers indicate. All four of the Panthers’ wins have come against ranked teams, including a victory over No. 2 Vanderbilt — the highest-ranked win in program history — and most recently, a 10-1 rout over No. 10 Georgia Tech.
“They’re not scared. That’s step one, they’re definitely not scared,” Vitello said on Georgia State. “It starts with scheduling, but as a coach, you can’t do all the work once the games starts. It’s got to be the players performing that way too. And clearly, from watching a little bit of video so far, and seeing the results, that’s the case.”
One pitcher the Vols will see is Ryan Watson, a sophomore righty. He has been solid against two ranked teams, No. 14 West Virginia and Vanderbilt. Watson pitched to a 2.70 ERA through 10 innings, walking two and striking out 14 on the season.
“Where he’s from, and what he’s done, he’s been in competitive situations,” Vitello said on Watson. “So he’s not going to be scared. He doesn’t have overpowering stuff, if you’re going look at some of the first rounders that we have to face in our league. But his stuff doesn’t skip a beat, if you’re going to sit it next to other SEC weekend starters.”
Friday’s first pitch is currently set for 6:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.