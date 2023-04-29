No. 24 Tennessee brought out the brooms and secured a second straight sweep after run-ruling Mississippi State 13-2 on Saturday.
The Vols are now riding a seven-game win streak and have solidified their momentum in a trial-filled season. Just two weeks ago, the Vols were in jeopardy of missing out on the postseason. Now, things are back on track as things are finally coming together.
Drew Beam started on the mound and delivered an absolute gem despite giving up a run in the first. The run came after a Christian Moore fielding error that would have retired the side in order.
That was the only hit Beam allowed until a solo-shot to Colton Ledbetter in the sixth, and he was lights out for the rest of the day.
After allowing the first inning run, the Vols bats immediately responded with a pair of walks from Maui Ahuna and Hunter Ensley, setting up a no-out three-run homer to give Tennessee a 3-1 lead in the first.
With two outs in the inning, Christian Scott unloaded another three run blast to nearly double the Vols' lead.
Scott has homered twice this week and has a hit in seven of his last nine games. In that stretch, he is 12-of-25 at the plate with 12 RBIs and eight walks. His fielding has always been good, but his bat has taken a huge leap recently and has been rewarded with being a mainstay in the lineup.
With two outs in the second inning, Christian Moore unloaded the last of a trio of three-run shots to put Tennessee up 9-1. Two innings later, Moore left the yard again with a solo-shot to put the Vols in run-rule territory at 11-1.
Beam stayed hot and kept the Vols in position for the run-rule in the seventh-inning.
Tennessee now looks forward to Wofford on Tuesday, looking to advance the win streak to eight and cap off a crucial nine-game home stand at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
