No. 10 Tennessee picked up the sweep in its two-game series against James Madison Wednesday night behind a big showing from the offense.
“I thought it was pretty impressive for us to be able to come out in some cold weather and handle business,” Evan Russell said. “We have a lot to improve on but we’re playing well and figuring out ways to win.”
The Vols tied their single-game home run record with seven long balls on Wednesday on their way to a 10-2 win. Tennessee has hit seven home runs in a single game twice, once against Tennessee Tech in 1980 and again in 2019 against Lipscomb.
“I think that kind of shows we’ve got a lot of people in the lineup that can leave the yard and no pitcher is safe no matter who’s up,” Russell said. “Last year we had a really good offensive team and I think we have the chance of doing that and more this year.”
Six Vols had home runs Wednesday -- Trey Lipscomb, Christian Moore, Logan Seenstra, Luc Lipcius, Cortland Lawson and Jared Dickey, who had two.
Dickey has become an offensive weapon for the Vols, picking up his fourth home run of the season. The freshman catcher is batting at a .529 clip in his 34 at-bats.
“It’s pretty awesome to see someone that’s worked so hard, and everyone likes him in the locker room – to see him have this kind of success he’s having,” Russell said. “I can’t sit here and say that I would’ve expected it when he first got on campus but to see him prove me wrong and prove a lot of people wrong, it’s pretty cool.”
Tennessee’s offense broke loose in the sixth inning and didn’t look back, scoring eight unanswered runs to close out the game.
“Once we started playing what they were giving us and taking what they were giving us I think we started doing pretty well,” Russell said.
The win came after the Vols completed their first game against James Madison – which got suspended due to rain – earlier in the afternoon.
Tennessee struggled more in the first game, winning in extra innings, but flipped a switch in game two.
“I think today’s day was a complete 180 mentality wise from yesterday,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “I thought the guys came today with much more focus, just a greater mentality overall and it turned into getting the lead, hitting first, but then also having the calm about you that you need when you get punched back.”
Russell was happy with the way his offense responded in the second game against James Madison, pouring on the runs rather than becoming stagnant after building a small lead.
“It can either go one or two ways,” Russell said. “You can either have a lot of momentum and start getting your bats hot – or you can be satisfied with that first win and just expect them to fold and kind of get through the game. That’s not what we did tonight.”