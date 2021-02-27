Saturday was a bad day for baseball in Tennessee.
The No. 15 Tennessee baseball team was defeated by Indiana State 7-5, in the second game of a doubleheader. The Sycamores completed the sweep over the Vols, after UT dropped game one earlier this afternoon.
The five runs that the Vols scored made the game look closer than it was, because for much of game two, Tennessee could not get over the hump.
Twice, the Vols had a great opportunity, but didn’t get anything. In the third, with the bases loaded and one out, both Jake Rucker and Jordan beck struck out to end the inning, In the next frame, Jackson Greer walked to load the bases with two outs, but the next batter Liam Spence struck out on four pitches.
“The at-bats were just not good with the bases loaded,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “But they weren’t really that good all day long . . . I think it was more consistently throughout the day, it just so happened, we had the bases loaded a few times and had at-bats that weren’t winning at-bats, that contributed nothing.”
Indiana State starter Javin Drake quieted the Vols in his four innings of work. He did give up four hits, three walks and hit a batter, but he responded when he needed. Drake struck out seven Vols, including three with the bases loaded.
Cam Edmonson threw a scoreless fifth inning, and Connor Fenlong and Tyler Grauer combined for 3.2 scoreless innings, two hits and six strike outs to end the game. It was only in the sixth inning, that the Vols showed any offensive hope.
After a leadoff ground out from pinch hitter Kyle Booker, the next seven Vols reached base. Two walks and a singled loaded the bases, for the third time today, for Liam Spence. This time he delivered, on a two-run double. The next batter, Max Ferguson walked, and the Jake Rucker drove in two runs on an RBI single.
Jordan Beck walked to load the bases again, and the next batter, Drew Gilbert, drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. The five runs the Vols scored in the sixth inning were all they would get on the night.
Tennessee did bring the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, following a leadoff hit from Gilbert, but lefthander Tyler Grauer closed the door, for his second save of the day.
“We were still hung up in the fact that we could’ve won game one,” Vitello said. “And to me, I don’t think we had our best focus emotionally, physically, mentally, all of those things, till about halfway through that second game. And we ran out of time.”
The Vols had some up and down pitching performances in game two. Junior righthander Elijah Pleasants started the game, and threw two ineffective innings. He surrendered five earned runs on four hits and two walks.
The next reliver out of the bullpen, Camden Sewell, was not much better. He gave up two runs in 2.1 innings of work. He allowed three hits, walked two, and hit two. Both Sewell and Pleasants had good first appearances last week at Georgia Southern, so them taking a large step backwards was a big blow for the Vols.
One of the few bright spots of the day was Kirby Connell, who relieved Sewell in the fifth. He allowed the first two batters he faced to reach, but then was unhittable for nearly four innings. He retired a string of 13 batters in a row, before being pulled in the top of the ninth.
“He mixed his speeds really well,” pitcher Will Heflin said on Connell. “He was dotting up. He was painting like Picasso today, or however you want to say it. He just competed really well, and tried to keep the game where it was. And he did that.”
However you look at it, there is not much good Tennessee can take away from the doubleheader. The Vols had a ton of momentum after sweeping a very good Georgia Southern team and then scoring 35 runs in two days against Arkansas Pine-Bluff. The two losses today ended all of that momentum.
“I think there’s two types of people in baseball,” Heflin said. “The humble, and the about-to-be-humbled. One of the most dangerous things you can think is ‘Oh, I have it figured out.’ Because this is a game where you’re always learning, and you’re always making adjustments. And so, we’ll adjust from today, and roll in tomorrow with a lot of determination.”
Tennessee looks to even in the series tomorrow afternoon, in the final of four games. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on WATCHESPN.