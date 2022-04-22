No. 1 Tennessee took the first game in its series against Florida Friday night in Gainesville, defeating the Gators 8-2 behind a huge second inning.
With the win Friday, the Vols moved to 35-3 on the season and 15-1 in SEC play. The Vols’ road record also improved to 7-0 on the season and their win streak is up to three after dropping a pair last week.
The Vols got things started at the plate early, picking up a 7-0 lead in the second inning. Christian Moore, Corland Lawson and Jordan Beck all had RBI singles to drive in four runs and Trey Lipscomb added insult to injury with a three-run bomb to left field to make it a 7-0 lead.
“Just comfortable swings and guys being in attack mode,” acting head coach Josh Elander said. “Coach (Sean) McCann and the rest of the guys did a great job of having a good scouting report ready for us.”
The big second inning powered the Vols past the Gators in what was an otherwise slow hitting night. Beck, Lipscomb and Lawson were the only Vols with more than one hit on the night.
Luckily for Tennessee, Florida had no answer for the Vols big inning. Florida got home in the third on an unassisted RBI single and with a solo home run from Mac Guscette, but that was all the scoring from the Gators.
Freshman pitcher Chase Burns got the nod on the mound Friday despite a pair of rough outings in his last two appearances. Burns seemed to be getting back on track, allowing just a pair of hits and a pair of runs on the night. He also nabbed five strikeouts in his 98 pitches.
The Vols also looked to Ben Joyce, the junior righty who has delivered 100+ mph fast balls for Tennessee all season. His pitches didn’t slow down in this appearance, as he came on for 1.2 innings and picked up a pair of strikeouts in a slew of heaters and deceptive off-speed pitches.
“I think it was great,” Elander said. “We all felt good coming to the yard knowing he was going to be on the mound today. The velocity was great, up to 97, 98 even there in the seventh. Just elite competitiveness and a great start from him tonight.”
Redmond Walsh, the Vols primary closer, sealed the deal for Tennessee Friday night, coming on to the mound in the final inning to retire the side in order to secure the win.
Contrary to the Vols, Florida struggled on the mound. The Gators looked to Ryan Slater to get things started on the mound and the right-handed freshman did not contain the Vols. Slater allowed seven hits and eight runs, walking four batters in his four innings on the mound.
“Guys were on everything, breaking balls, heaters,” Elander said. “He’s a two-pitch guy so percentages are a little more in the favor of your hitters.”
With the first win under their belt, the Vols will now look to clinch the series tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. ET. A clinch tomorrow would give Tennessee its sixth SEC series win.