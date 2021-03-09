The No. 14 Tennessee baseball team was shutout 9-0 in its midweek game against Charlotte at Hayes Field in Charlotte, North Carolina. After the loss, the Vols drop to 11-3 on the year, while the Niners rise to 8-3 overall.
The Vols mustered just five hits in today’s game, with Liam Spence having the biggest day after finishing 2-of-4 at the plate. Max Ferguson didn’t record a hit, but walked twice, while Jake Rucker went 0-of-4 at the plate with three strikeouts. Tennessee left seven men on base.
The Niners on the other hand were a hitting machine. Will Butcher drove in a team-high 5 RBIs in a two-homer appearance. Gino Groover drove in two runners as well with a homer of his own and a single in the earlier innings. David McCabe hit the third and final home run for Charlotte, a shot to left-centerfield.
Charlotte struck early with a single to center field from Butler to drive in former Vol Austin Knight. In the third inning, McCabe added on with a single to left field. In the fifth inning, with the game still in reach, the Niners scored a third run off the bat of Groover, putting Charlotte ahead, 3-0.
The Niners took firm control of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with three straight home runs. Butcher started it off with a two-run jack, McCabe and Groover followed it up with solo shots of their own.
The final run of the game came in the eighth inning when Butcher capped off his day with his second home run, this time to left field.
The pitching for Tennessee was less than desirable. Will Heflin started on the bump and threw one inning, gave up two hits and a run. Sean Hunley came in relief to scatter four hits and a run over two innings of work.
Christian Delashmit, Jake Fitzgibbons and Shawn Scott also threw for the Vols. They combined for a rough six earned runs, seven hits and two walks over just two innings of work.
The lone bright spot for Tennessee today was Kirby Connell who surrendered just two hits and an unearned run over 3.0 innings of work while recording two punch-outs.
Austin Marozas earned the start for Charlotte and was unstoppable. He went 6.0 innings and allowed just six men on base while striking out three. The bullpen combined for three shutout innings and didn’t allow a single hit.
Tennessee comes back home for a weekend series against UNC Greensboro starting on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.