The No. 17 Tennessee baseball team closed its weekend in Houston with an 8-0 shutout win over Oklahoma Sunday afternoon at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic from Minute Maid Park.
Freshman starter Drew Beam had a career-best start, and he set new highs in innings pitched (5.0) and strikeouts (6) as the Vols won for the 10th time this season. He allowed two hits and a walk while needing an efficient 68 pitches to complete five frames.
Tennessee’s offense picked up where it left off Saturday and the Vols scored in five different innings in the weekend finale. Junior right fielder Jordan Beck opened scoring with a long solo home run in the top of the first inning. It was his only hit of the day – and third of the weekend – but he made hard contact and loud outs in all three games – a promising sign from Tennessee’s de facto leader.
The Vols only scored one run via a Jared Dickey walk in a bases-loaded scenario in the second inning, but they capitalized on a run-scoring chance in the third. Luc Lipcius hit an RBI single and Christian Moore showcased his speed and cleared the bases with an inside-the-park home run, the Vols’ first since 2020.
Moore finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and 3 RBIs. For the season, Moore has 10 RBIs in 12 at-bats.
The Vols will be back in action with a two-game midweek series against James Madison on March 8-9 before hosting Rhode Island this weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.