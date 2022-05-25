Tennessee's SEC Tournament opener against Vanderbilt delayed due to inclement weather, will be made up Thursday morning.
HOOVER, Ala. -- The Vols' SEC Tournament opener against Vanderbilt will not be played Wednesday night, according to a tweet from the official Twitter of the Tennessee baseball team. The game will be made up Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. EST at The Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama.
Be advised, the Tennessee/Vanderbilt game will not be played tonight. We will provide more details when we have them.— Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 25, 2022
The game was originally scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. EST first pitch, but weather delays on Tuesday caused the Tournament to fall a game behind, and the Vols were pushed back to the late-night slot -- approximately a 9 p.m. EST start on Wednesday night.
Now, weather delays throughout the day Wednesday have the Vols even further behind schedule.
When they do play Thursday morning, the Vols will take on No. 8 Vanderbilt as the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament. Tennessee (49-7, 25-5 SEC) won the SEC regular season title for the first time since 1995, including the SEC East division for a second consecutive season.
Tennessee looks to complete the season-sweep of Vanderbilt, after taking three games in Nashville from the Commodores in early April.