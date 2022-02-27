The No. 18 Vols broke an 113-year old record as they beat Iona 12-2 Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. As the Vols completed the weekend sweep of the Gaels, they set a program record for the most runs scored in a three-game series (68).
The Vols’ previous record for runs in a three-game series was 59 – set April 1-3, 1909, against Tusculum. The Vols had broken that record by the second inning of Sunday’s series finale.
Tennessee’s shortstop Cortland Lawson took Iona’s starter Nick Chiaia deep with a long, two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning for the Vols’ 59th and 60th runs of the series, officially breaking the record.
“The energy was unmatched,” freshman catcher Jared Dickey said. “We were locked in every pitch through every game, so that was awesome to see.”
The Vols did most of their damage over the weekend with the long ball. Tennessee hit 13 home runs in three games this weekend, including four on Sunday.
Lawson’s record-setting home run in the second inning was the Vols’ first of the afternoon. Later that same inning, Jordan Beck hit the second two-run shot of the inning 428 feet to left field. Evan Russell led off the third inning with a solo homer before Dickey capped of the afternoon with a line drive to right that just stayed fair.
“He’s come a long way and I think he’s Evan Russell 2.0,” Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello said of Dickey.
Dickey started at catcher and at the leadoff position and went 3-for-3 with a home run in his first start of the season. Beck had three hits including his third home run of the season out of the cleanup spot, and Trey Lipscomb and Russell each racked up a pair of hits in the series finale.
As much as Vitello relished outscoring Iona 68-3 over three games, he was happier that the culture he worked hard to build on Rocky Top is coming to fruition.
“More than anything it was fun to watch the guys cheer each other on,” Vitello said. “(Freshman pitcher Drew) Patterson Friday probably got the biggest cheers and other guys too were into it for their teammates . . . It’s never going to be a perfect weekend, but a lot of good stuff from this weekend.”
As a team, the Vols hit .456 over the weekend with 31 extra-base hits. The Vols not only hit the ball with authority, they still took every at-bat seriously, drawing 41 walks over the weekend.
Vitello believed that his team’s plate discipline in blowout games says a lot about their character when it would have been easier to not try against a less-talented opponent.
“(Iona) too with two strikes, they were an absolute pain in the butt,” Vitello said. “So for our guys to match that as opposed to, maybe you’re trying to launch home runs or whatever it is, is certainly encouraging.”
Now seven games into the season, Tennessee has settled into a regular lineup, but nothing is set in stone – even after a record-setting weekend. For Vitello, the bright lights of the game are the ultimate determiner of who plays and who sits.
Vitello’s message to his team is to not get complacent. Tennessee’s competition is about to get much tougher as it faces ETSU Tuesday night and then travels to Houston for the Children College Classic where it will face off against Baylor, Oklahoma and No. 1 Texas.
“You’re getting information every day,” Vitello said. “That doesn’t mean that they’re going to be set. We always tell our guys, this is ‘As of now.’ You come up to the office and say, ‘You’re a DH only, as of now.’ By all means, prove us wrong.”