Tennessee made sure its road trip to Lexington was not a wasted one.
The No. 1 Vols salvaged a game from their first series loss of the season Saturday afternoon, as they defeated Kentucky 7-2 in the series finale.
Since Tennessee (42-6, 20-4 SEC) had to finish the weather-suspended game Saturday afternoon before the originally scheduled game, the contest was a seven-inning one by SEC rule. The Vols, however, scored more runs in the shortened game than they did in 22 innings across the first two losses.
“I think we learned that we can’t take anything for granted,” first baseman Luc Lipcius said. “It was like we let off the gas a little bit, just didn't really play like ourselves. I think it will light the fires under us to always play our best.”
Kentucky (26-21, 9-15 SEC) continued to challenge the first-place Vols, and they did not pull away from the Wildcats until the late innings. Lipcus broke the tie for good with a two-run single in the sixth, making a winner of Redmond Walsh, who went three scoreless innings in relief.
The next inning, Jordan Beck had the dagger – a three-run homer that extended the Vols’ lead to five. Beck’s blast was just the second Tennessee home run over the weekend. Cortland Lawson had homered in the fifth inning for the first long ball of the series.
Saturday’s finale was a return to normalcy for the Vols, who lead the NCAA with 110 home runs. The Vols did not go deep in either of their losses, and left a combined 23 runners on base. In the finale, Tennessee left only three runners on.
Kentucky’ pitching staff did an excellent job to keep the Vols quiet – its starters combined for four earned runs – but the Vols hurt themselves with their approach.
“I think it was just guys getting outside of themselves, being in a hurry at the plate or on the bases,” Vitello said. “Something to learn from for sure.”
The Vols gained first hand experience with what Vitello said would be good for them to learn a week ago – they are not invincible. The Vols took one on their chin as they dropped two consecutive games for just the second time in 2022, but they believe it will be for the better deep into the season.
“I think it’s going to help us learn to bounce back a little better,” Walsh said. “I thought we should have had a better bounce back game yesterday. It’s one of those things – once you get to the tournament, it’s two in a row and you're done. So learning from that, making sure that even if we do lose or even if we don’t have our best game, we can bounce back the game after that.”
The Vols will not have to wait long to test their ability to bounce back.
After a midweek matchup with Bellarmine, Tennessee will host a ranked Georgia team that currently sits second in the SEC East. The Vols’ magic number to clinch their second straight Eastern division title is 1 – a perfect opportunity with the Bulldogs coming to town.
Additionally, the Vols’ number to clinch the SEC title outright is 4 games – a lead they hold over Arkansas. Tennessee has not won the SEC regular season championship since 1995.
“We kind of had this aura that we were the invincible team,” Lipcius said. “We’re just going to come in, we’re going to beat you. Now we know that we do actually have to try. I think it’s really good for us going down the stretch, that we can’t take anything for granted.”