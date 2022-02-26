Tennessee once again dismantled Iona at Lindsey Nelson Stadium Saturday afternoon, defeating the Gaels 29-0.
The win came behind another dominant performance from Trey Lipscomb. The junior recorded Tennessee’s fourth ever cycle Friday night and was one double away from doing it again Saturday.
“He’s waited three years for his chance and he’s as good as a teammate as it comes,” Drew Gilbert said. “He’s worked his tail off and he’s an incredibly talented kid.”
Lipscomb was 3-for-4 on Saturday with a single, triple and home run. On the weekend, Lipscomb is 8-for-9 at the plate.
Tennessee brought out its big bats again Friday, as Christian Moore, Jordan Beck and Christian Scott all had home runs on the day.
The Vols didn’t hesitate to pour it on even when they were up big late, seeing it as an opportunity to get everyone some always important reps.
“You like to see new guys get some playing time,” Gilbert said. “Every pitch is a chance to learn and to get something out of it, so you just try to stay locked in.”
Gilbert was 2-for-2 on the day with 4 RBIs and 2 runs.
“For me it’s just kind of staying within myself and trying to work through each pitch and just trying to get as many quality at bats as possible,” Gilbert said. “I’m just seeing the pitch pretty well right now.”
Chase Dollander got the start on the mound again for Tennessee Saturday after making his debut last week against Georgia Southern. Dollander picked up the win with 10 strikeouts while allowing just two hits in five innings pitched.
“I feel really good,” Dollander said. “I feel like my stuff is playing really well and I feel like I’m doing what I need to do to get wins for the team.”
A hot offense from Tennessee lightened the stress Dollander might have faced had his team been down early.
“It makes it really comfortable,” Dollander said. “You go out there and you feel like you have no stress. That’s always a big plus.”
Dollander’s role as the Saturday starter is likely to stay the same next week, and it’s a role he feels comfortable in.
“Saturday games are one of those deals where you can go out there and win for the team or you can go out and win the series,” Dollander said. “I feel like it’s a big pressure kind of situation and I like that.”
Tennessee will have the chance to sweep the series against Iona on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.
“For us it’s just next task mentality,” Gilbert said. “Todays over with and we understand we have to win tomorrow too, and we’re not focused on today anymore.”
This time next week, Tennessee may not be gilding through weekend games like it has this week. The Vols head to Houston, Texas, to take on some tough Big 12 opponents in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.
For now, Tennessee will focus on the task at hand.
“We all know that we’re going there but for us its focusing and being where our feet are,” Gilbert said.