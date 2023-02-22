No. 3 Tennessee cruised to another win over Alabama A&M Wednesday night, defeating the Bulldogs 23-1 in run-rule fashion.
Left-handed junior pitcher Zander Sechrist started on the mound for the Vols and immediately set the tone for the game, putting down six of the first seven batters.
“The one thing we have is the flexibility to use him in the bullpen with Redmond Walsh no longer being here and us going a little slower with Wyatt (Evans),” head coach Tony Vitello said. “He’s a guy you can trust to feel this position, come and throw strikes, have composure when he comes out of the bullpen, but also, he’s done a phenomenal job for us when he’s starting.”
Sechrist rotated between a starting midweek pitcher and a weekend rotation pitcher last season, a role he feels he will be comfortable with again this year.
“A year of doing that has obviously helped me mature a lot better,” Sechrist said. “But whatever the role, I’ll be able to pitch whenever.”
With a bullpen full of capable pitchers, limited time in midweek games feels invaluable. Sechrist made the most of his time on Wednesday.
“Everybody’s competing. In these nonconference games it’s all about competing the best way you can,” Sechrist said. “In the fall it’s definitely a competition out there. But it goes back to the role thing. Whatever (Vitello) feels comfortable with, he’ll put you in a role to succeed.”
Aaron Combs came in to start the third inning and picked up a strikeout, keeping the game hitless for Alabama A&M.
Continuing the revolving door of pitchers, J.J. Garcia came on the mound to start the fourth and immediately put the Bulldogs down in order. Garcia gave Alabama A&M its first hit in the fifth inning, but quickly retired the side and avoided any damage. He picked up three strikeouts during his time on the mound.
“It’s always good to see big guys do big things and they’re starting to get experience and starting to live the college life here,” Sechrist said.
Bryce Jenkins came in to start the sixth inning and put Alabama A&M down in order, picking up three strikeouts.
Zach Joyce made his Lindsey Nelson Stadium debut in the final inning Wednesday night and picked up three strikeouts to put Alabama A&M down in order and end the game. Joyce now has five strikeouts against five batters faced this season.
“Obviously he’s getting results, but the presence itself was pretty dang good,” Vitello said.
Tennessee’s unyielding defense effort was only complimented by an offensive performance reminiscent of last season’s team. The Vols tacked on runs for four innings before blowing things out of the water in the fifth inning.
Sophomore catcher Charlie Taylor, who started his career day with a triple in the fourth inning, started the fifth inning with a leadoff home run, the first of his career.
“It’s definitely a confidence booster,” Taylor said. “It was a little frustrating to work in the cages and with the coaching staff and just not see results on the field. I knew that I was capable and it’s pretty cool to have a night like that.”
Taylor’s homer was just the start of a historic fifth inning for the Vols. Tennessee went on to score 15 runs in the fifth inning, a program record for runs scored in an inning.
Taylor’s career night continued into the sixth after he homered one last time to put the icing on the cake before Tennessee ended the game in seventh with a run-rule in effect.
“I really don’t think I did anything too different. Just relaxed a little bit,” Taylor said. “This is a tough game and this is the toughest league to play it in. Just having fun with my coaches and with my teammates and just trying to relax a little bit is the biggest thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.