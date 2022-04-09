No. 1 Tennessee improved to 30-1 and 11-0 in SEC play, as the Vols defeated Missouri 11-4 Saturday night to clinch their fourth SEC series of the season.
Like Friday night’s game, Tennessee again trailed early in the contest, as Missouri’s Luke Mann hit a home run to right center in the first and Torin Montgomery followed that up with one of his own on the next pitch.
The Vols wouldn’t let the Tigers out do them however, and they answered in the bottom of the second with back-to-back-to-back home runs from Trey Lipscomb, Jorel Ortega and Evan Russell. The last time the Vols had three back-to-back home runs was three years ago to the date, on April 9, 2019.
Missouri responded to Tennessee’s big inning in the second, adding a pair of runs in the third.
In the sixth, Tennessee loaded the bases with just one out, an ideal situation for Jordan Beck, who was up to bat. Beck saw exactly what he wanted -- a ball down the middle. He jumped on the opportunity and sent the ball over the left field wall to give the Vols a 7-4 lead.
“I was just glad I got a pitch to do some damage with and I was happy it worked out how it did,” Beck said. “It was good for the team and good energy all throughout the team.”
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello though Beck had been in position all night for a big hit, and it finally came in the bottom of the sixth.
“I think he was kind of having fun with it which is great,” Vitello said. “You need to be relaxed to an extent to play this game, but his presence in the box was good because he kind of came up in some key situations. You felt good about his presence in that at bat and in that moment, but also our hitters kind of grinded through to get us in that situation, to wear down the opponent a little bit and then the crowd was into it.”
Beck’s sixth-inning grand slam powered the Vols to four more unanswered runs to close out the game.
“We’re a super talented team as you can see,” Beck said. “We’ve got some young guys who just don’t fear people and I think that it’s a good recipe with our old guys. It’s just a fun team to be a part of.”
Chase Dollander continued his success on the mound Saturday night, nabbing 10 strikeouts in six innings pitched. Dollander shook off the two home runs in the first inning to pick up the win and keep Missouri from doing anymore serious damage.
“I think he kind of got punched in the mouth and he was almost laughing it off out there,” Vitello said. “Usually when a guy kind of laughs or shrugs it off like it didn’t bother him, it kind of did. No one wants to give up a lead early or get hit hard but it does happen – in particular in this league – and these guys have done it to us two nights in a row and you’ve got to respond appropriately so I think he gradually did.”
Tennessee tied the SEC record for best start in SEC play with 11 consecutive wins, and a victory Sunday would secure the record.
“At this point what does it mean,” Vitello said. “It’s kind of a group that is all about ‘what’s the next day got going for me,’ so I’ve kind of molded myself into their personality and that’s really all that matters. We’ve got a game tomorrow that’s equal to, no less no more, than today’s game.”