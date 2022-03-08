Tennessee’s Tuesday night game with James Madison has been suspended due to rain in the middle of the eighth inning. The game will be finished on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. EST. The Vols’ regularly-scheduled game will start 30-45 minutes after the first game is completed.
The Vols led James Madison 7-1 in the fourth inning, but the Dukes scored six unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game before it was delayed, as conditions on the dirt mound worsened.
This is the Vols’ second suspended game of the season. Tennessee’s midweek matchup with Tennessee on Tennessee Tech was also suspended due to rain.