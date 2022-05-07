The No. 1 Tennessee baseball team lost its first series of the season Saturday as it fell to Kentucky 5-2 at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.
The game was suspended Friday night in the top of the eighth inning because of inclement weather. An extra night did not help the Vols' lifeless bats, as they lost a second consecutive game for just the second time this season.
Kentucky (26-20, 9-14 SEC) entered the series in last place in the SEC East, but clinched a series win against the top-ranked Vols (41-6, 19-4 SEC) on the back of a quality pitching performance. Kentucky's starter Austin Strickland struck out five batters in 3.1 innings, and the Wildcat's staff held the Vols to five hits and two runs.
The Vols' only scoring game in a two-run fourth inning, when Jorel Ortega and Trey Lipscomb had back-to-back RBI doubles. Tennessee just recorded two hit outside of the fourth, as Kentucky's Zack Lee went 3.1 strong innings in relief, allowing just two baserunners while striking out two.
The Wildcats scored three times off Blade Tidwell in three innings, including a second-inning home run from Ryan Ritter and an RBI double off the bat of Alonzo Rubalcaba.
The Vols will try to salvage a game from the series at 3:05 p.m. EST Saturday.