The Vols’ strength in their first College World Series run since 2005 was a consistent and effective starting rotation.
Chad Dallas, Will Heflin and Blade Tidwell combined to start 51 of the Vols’ 68 games in 2021, consistently lining up Friday through Sunday and giving the Vols five to six quality innings each time. There’s not much more you could ask out of a rotation.
Dallas was selected in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays and Heflin left the program after his fifth season of eligibility. The responsibility fell on the sophomore right-hander Tidwell to lead the Vols’ rotation after a productive freshman campaign in which he put up a 3.74 earned run average (ERA) in 98.2 innings while striking out 90.
A Tidwell-led rotation was supposed to be a strength for the Vols in 2022, but now they are looking for answers.
The Vols received some of the worst possible news two weeks ago when it was officially announced that the preseason All-American Tidwell would be out indefinitely with shoulder soreness.
Tidwell is still waiting to be cleared by the doctors before he can began activities like throwing again. And even once he is cleared, it’s not as simple as inserting him back into the rotation immediately.
Vitello has certain benchmarks Tidwell will need to meet before seeing game action.
“There will be no rush,” Vitello said. “But obviously his teammates, and more than anyone, Blade himself, would like to get out there as soon as possible. I think right now, patience will be key.”
Vitello did not have a clear timetable for Tidwell’s return, but he does expect him to pitch at some point this season.
To make matters worse, the Vols’ redshirt junior transfer from Missouri, Seth Halvorsen, fractured his right arm — his throwing arm — in mid-January, and he is not expected back until the middle of the season.
Vitello mentioned a plethora of arms that he expects to start in the interim, with senior right-hander Camden Sewell at the top of the list.
Sewell put up a 2.89 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP in 51 innings as a junior a year ago. Sewell made 23 appearances with only three starts in 2021 but was most effective on the biggest stages.
Sewell started the Vols’ SEC Tournament semifinal win over Florida, tying his career-high with six innings pitched and setting a new career-high with 6 strikeouts while allowing 2. He earned a spot on the 2021 SEC All-Tournament Team for his efforts.
Sewell went on to pitch 4.2 shutout innings across the Vols’ run in the NCAA Tournament and the College World Series.
“I think Camden Sewell kind of solidified himself as a Swiss Army knife for us that we can use in a lot of different ways, due to his experience,” Vitello said.
Vitello also mentioned freshman Chase Burns, sophomore Georgia Southern transfer Chase Dollander, freshman Drew Beam and redshirt freshman Hollis Fanning as potential options for the third starting slot.
Someone has to start every game, but Vitello might not be looking for the same long-inning starts that he got last year.
The “opener,” a pitcher who starts and works the first several innings of the game before handing it over to the bullpen, has become more and more common across professional baseball.
It’s a strategy Vitello is considering, given the experience of Tennessee’s bullpen and the fact that the Vols are down several starters.
“I’m not a great analytical guy or a guy who used the word ‘opener’ a lot,” Vitello said. “But a guy who may be starting the game, we might be looking for 9 outs more than we’re looking for nine innings, especially at the beginning of the year.”
Recently acquired Vanderbilt transfer Ethan Smith could factor in the mix at some point, though his status is still in the air as the Vols wait for the “paperwork” to be completed, which could happen after the season starts.
Smith had a 2.78 ERA in 64.2 innings across three seasons for the Commodores.
“I would assume before we’re too deep into the year, or even before the start of the season, we would know what the exact situation is,” Vitello said of Smith. “But until then, it’s kind of like the weather — it’s out of our control. So we’ll sit back and wait and see what happens.”