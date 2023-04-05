After losing its second series of the season but salvaging one win against LSU, No. 11 Tennessee (21-8, 4-5 SEC) gets another big test against No. 3 Florida (24-5, 7-2) starting Thursday night.
The Vols’ weekend against the Tigers was marked by slow offense — except on Saturday when they piled on 14 runs — and up and down pitching. Tennessee will seek more consistency as it tries to pick up a much-needed signature win.
Regardless of the 2-1 result last weekend, head coach Tony Vitello has continued to see growth from his team through the first few weekends of SEC play.
“I think we’ve made a lot of progress, answered a lot of questions compared to game one, and I look for, really, that same theme to continue,” Vitello said.
Tennessee’s progress has shown on the field. Base running errors have been cleaned up slightly and batters are starting to find their groove — which showed against LSU on Saturday.
Vitello believes that Tennessee’s best baseball is still on its way, and it starts with having the right mindset.
“Everyone is talking around the office, and I’ve spoken with some of you all, our best baseball is yet to come,” Vitello said.
“And also our best team personality, team image or just best environment is yet to occur as well, and that’s not going to happen just over time, just because time takes place, it’s got to be progress and guys forging ahead. Fortunately, we’ve had that mentality.”
That mentality improved when Tennessee was able to leave the weekend with a win, proving the Vols could hang with — and beat — a top team in the country.
“To come out of there with a win and knowing that maybe we didn’t play our best baseball and were in each of those three games should also add confidence to the guys that we can compete with anybody in the league,” Vitello said.
And in order for Tennessee to continue that progress, the Vols will have to stay consistent through another test against Florida.
Led by a high-powered offense, the Gators have cruised through the start of SEC play. Florida has the fifth-best batting average in the country, hitting at .330 average, and all of its usual starters hit about .250, including three players hitting about .400. The Gators have also hit the second-most home runs with 64.
The series against Florida will likely be another exhausting one for Tennessee’s pitchers. They were solid for the most part against LSU, but struggled to stay consistent. That was most evident in Chase Burns on Friday, who gave up seven hits and five runs in 3.1 innings pitched.
“I can’t speak for Chase because internally I don’t know what’s going on in the game,” Vitello said. “But you can see there’s moments of extreme intensity and maybe trying to do too much and so maybe a lack of consistency in their performance.”
One area that has been consistent is the Vols’ bullpen. With relievers that could be weekend starters on other SEC teams, Tennessee’s bullpen is reliable when starters start to fade.
“As it relates to our starter-reliever marriage we have going on there, the starters just need to get us midway through the game,” Vitello said. “And midway this year is kind of more the fourth than the sixth, because that relief crew is pretty strong.”
Overall, Tennessee will count on its progress to look for a signature win at what Vitello thinks is the turning point of the season.
“I think as a turning point, it is the start of the second half,” Vitello said. “You could argue a bunch of different things about the first half. Overall, fairly successful. We have to build on that and be playing our best baseball in the second half.”
