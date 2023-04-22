After Tennessee's extra-innings win over Vanderbilt Friday night, starting pitcher Andrew Lindsey said the game could be a fire-starter for the Vols.
Tennessee kept that fire burning 15 hours later and defeated the Commodores 17-1 to clinch the series in one of its best performances of the season. The series win is Tennessee's first since it swept Texas A&M in March.
“We were pumped, especially finishing the game like that,” shortstop Maui Ahuna said. “We were pumped to come back and face these guys, especially with the big rivalry.”
But Tennessee couldn’t just ride the high of Friday night’s win into Saturday. It was a new game, and the Vols knew that.
“Last night was a big statement for us. It gave us a lot of confidence,” designated hitter Kavares Tears said. “But we also knew it was a different game. Yesterday was yesterday — leave it in the past and just be ready to win today.”
Vanderbilt struck early, but a solo home run from R.J. Schreck didn’t come back to bite the Vols.
After scoring just seven runs in three games against Arkansas last weekend, Tennessee's offense came alive for nine runs in the first inning against Vanderbilt. In a two-out rally, Tennessee punished Vanderbilt starting pitcher Bryce Cunningham for eight runs before ending his day in the first. The Vols tacked on one more run in the first on reliever Sam Hliboki.
“It’s good to see the guys coming together and hitting and doing the thing that they have been during the fall,” starting pitcher Chase Dollander said.
In the second inning, Vanderbilt was set up perfectly for an offensive explosion of its own. Dollander gave up two walks and a single to load up the bases, but the starting pitcher had a tremendous recovery and escaped the inning with no damage.
“Coming out of that inning probably helped me a lot,” Dollander said. “My pitch count that inning was probably getting up there and I was just able to keep building off the inning.”
Tennessee's offense didn't cool down in the second, tacking on three more runs on an RBI double from Christian Scott and an RBI single from Maui Ahuna.
Ahuna had an impressive day, hitting 2-for-4 with five RBIs and a home run.
Blake Burke added some insurance in the third inning with a solo home run, and pitching errors gave Tennessee four more runs in the fifth as the Commodores gave up several walks and a wild pitch to make it 17-1.
Dollander went the distance for Tennessee Saturday, pitching all seven innings in the run-rule victory. He picked up nine strikeouts and gave up just six hits on the day.
Dollander’s performance was a big one for him. The junior hasn’t seen a dominating performance like Saturday’s in a while despite constantly battling on the mound. Things finally came together against Vanderbilt.
“I felt like it was important for sure. My mentality hasn’t changed at all,” Dollander said. “It’s just kind of attack the strike zone as much as I possibly can and execute pitches as much as I possibly can. If I can do that, the rest is out of my control.”
Tennessee made a statement by clinching a series over a top-five opponent on Saturday, but there’s still work to do and ground to cover after the Vols’ brutal start to conference play.
The win against Vanderbilt is a step in the right direction.
“I feel like in sorts we did. Obviously there’s still a lot we need to work on,” Dollander said. “We just need to keep getting better and keep getting closer as a team. I feel like once we do that and everything starts clicking we’re going to be on all cylinders.”
