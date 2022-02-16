Of all Tennessee’s position groups that had departures after the 2021 season, the Vols’ infield was hit the hardest.
The Vols lost four of their five starters to the MLB Draft — Jake Rucker, Liam Spence, Max Ferguson and Connor Pavolony — meaning they have four major-league-prospect sized holes in their lineup to fill.
For Tennessee’s head baseball coach Tony Vitello, it’s not going to be as simple as it was a year ago — plug one player into the same spot night in and night out. It is going to take some time to find the right combination of infielders.
“You know, our game is a game of repetitions, so I guess it’s like a basketball game you might see a game of runs,” Vitello said. “You’re watching for two minutes and you think one team's dominating, and if you click the channel, you know, the other team’s winning now.”
With as fluid as the infield situation will be this season, it is important to have at least one consistent stalwart in the lineup, and the Vols have that in first baseman Luc Lipcius.
Lipcius is returning for a sixth year at Rocky Top after starting 64 games at first base and setting career-highs in at-bats (225), runs (48), hits (54), doubles (9), home runs (15), RBIs (42), total bases (108) and walks (36). His 15 homers were tied for most on the team.
The Vols’ other infield lock at this point is super senior Evan Russell, who moved from left field to catcher this fall to fill the hole from Pavolony’s departure. Russell put up an .842 OPS with 14 home runs in 63 games a year ago, including a pair of 3 home run games against LSU and Vanderbilt.
Redshirt freshman catcher Charlie Taylor has made strides of his own since the holiday break and that competition at catcher is pushing Russell even farther.
Expect to see both Russell and Taylor competing for playing time throughout the Vols’ non-conference schedule.
That leaves three spots up for grabs in the Vols’ starting infield — second base, third base and shortstop — with a host of players to fill them.
The Vols have a number of upperclassmen infielders competing for those three spots. Senior Trey Lipscomb is the leading candidate to play either third base or shortstop. Lipscomb’s role was mostly off the bench the previous three years, and he hit .310 with 7 runs scored, 3 doubles, a home run and 9 RBIs in limited action a year ago.
Lipscomb’s defense is what makes the decision difficult for Vitello. Lipscomb will be the Vols’ best defensive option whether he plays third base or shortstop.
“Trey Lipscomb has the ability to play shortstop I think as good as or as well as anyone that we've had here,” Vitello said. “But he's also a dynamic third baseman, so it's kind of going to end up being, ‘What’s the best combination?’”
Tennessee has a group of juniors that saw time off the bench last year — Logan Steenstra, Courtland Lawson, Jorel Ortega and Ethan Payne.
Of those four, Steenstra is the most likely to see the field in a starting capacity. He filled in for an injured Spence at shortstop, starting 15 games while hitting .292 with 13 runs scored, 8 doubles and 6 RBIs.
His defense at shortstop was a liability at times, as his 6-foot-5 frame was not the best suited to play shortstop. Steenstra committed 7 errors in limited playing time, the fourth most on the Vols.
Tennessee has options with its incomers too. Seth Stephenson is a junior college transfer from Temple College in Texas, where he was the 2021 NTJCAC Hitter of the Year and a First Team All-Conference selection.
Christian Moore, a freshman infielder from Brooklyn, New York, was the No. 2 rated shortstop in the state of New York by Perfect Game. He could factor in the mix in non-conference play as well.
With that many viable options, Vitello won’t be able to pick five players and pencil them in each night while ignoring the rest. All of Tennessee’s infielders could benefit the team each time they step onto the field.
Overcrowded positions tend to sort themselves out as the season goes along. Vitello needs his infielders to come ready to play each night, and he will take care of the rest.
"It's also going to be a deal where guys are going to have to understand that there might be a day they come to the yard and their name’s not in the lineup, but they need to be ready to go,” Vitello said. “... But on any given day, they might not be starting, because we want to give other guys chances. Non-conference, in my opinion, is always going to be a time we need to experiment a little bit and do whatever we’ve got to do to have as many questions answered as possible going into SEC play.”