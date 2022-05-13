The Vols did not want to treat Friday’s matchup as anything more than the second game of a weekend series.
The Vols came in with the same approach that they had in Thursday night’s series-opening win, though in reality, much more was at stake.
No. 1 Tennessee defeated Georgia 9-2 win at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, and coupled with Vanderbilt’s tenth-inning win over No. 4 Arkansas, the Vols (45-6, 22-4 SEC) clinched the SEC title for the first time since 1995.
“At the end of the 30 (SEC) games, there’s about five or six little – I wouldn't call it climbing a mountain – five or six little things you’d like to check, and if you can somehow get to co (champions) or outright (champions), then you’ve checked almost all of them,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “The outright thing would be a little bit of a separating factor… We’ve checked a lot of boxes to this point.”
When the Vols won the SEC East Division for the first time in 24 years in 2021, they felt like they had peaked – especially with many of their leading-contributors departing in the MLB draft. Yet they exceeded their own expectations in 2022 with the fourth regular season championship in program history.
“Last year – 20 SEC wins – we felt like we were at the top of the East,” first baseman Luc Lipcius said. “It’s like, ‘how can it get any better?’ And it did.”
After losing their first series of the season last weekend at Kentucky, the Vols returned to Knoxville and rebounded in loud fashion, clinching their fifth weekend win at Lindsey Nelson – the first time in the modern era the Vols won all of their home series.
“I think we’re back to, as coach V (Tony Vitello) likes to say, ‘kill mode,’” Lipcius said. “We lost that last weekend – circumstances, whatever, we just didn't come ready to play. I think this weekend we all knew that Georgia was going to be a really good team and we had to show up.”
Catcher Evan Russell, who went 1-for-10 in the Kentucky series, gave the Vols the lead in the fourth with a two-run homer, the first of two the Vols hit off Georgia’s best starter Jonathan Cannon. Lipcius also took him deep with a solo shot in the fifth.
Russell added his second home run of the night in the seventh, tying him for second place in program history with 37 career home runs. Russell needs one more homer to tie Todd Helton’s all-time record.
For the career walk-on Russell, matching up with top prospects like Cannon is an advantageous situation. Cannon – the better prospect – is expected to get Russell out. Russell has nothing to lose, so he takes swings with no added pressure.
“My whole career I’ve kind of been overlooked a little bit,” Russell said. “Whenever guys like that have a lot of recognition to their name and their talent level – when they come in, it gives me a chance to show people that I think I'm a dude too."
The Vols’ "internal struggle" will be to keep their foot on the gas after winning the SEC. They have one more regular season series against Mississippi State, plus the SEC Tournament in late May and potentially a month of postseason baseball on the horizon – not to mention the finale with Georgia Saturday afternoon.
“The SEC – that’s pretty awesome,” Russell said. “It’s nothing to ignore because that is a big accomplishment and something we wanted to do. We need to come out tomorrow and we need to keep playing baseball. If you get satisfied with something we’ve accomplished, more than likely we would turn off a switch of how we play our game, and it would be hard to turn back on.”