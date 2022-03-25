The No. 5 Tennessee baseball team won its first SEC road game Friday night, taking down No. 1 Ole Miss 12-1 at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi for its 13th win in a row.
Stopping a red-hot, top-ranked Ole Miss offense would be the biggest challenge Tennessee’s young starting pitchers had faced this season.
Friday, the freshman right-hander Chase Burns proved he was up for the task.
Burns (5-0, 0.80 ERA) fired a career-high 11 strikeouts as he held Ole Miss to three baserunners over seven innings, also a career-high. Burns carried a perfect game through 4.1 innings before he allowed his first hit of the night. He responded by retiring the next two batters in order.
That was the theme of the night for Burns – limiting the damage after allowing baserunners. Ole Miss reached base again in the sixth on a Cortland Lawson error, but Burns induced two infield pop outs to end the inning and strand the runner.
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello left the freshman in the game even after Ole Miss finally scratched a run across in the seventh – a Tim Elko solo home run – and with Burns approaching 100 pitches for the night. He responded by striking out his 11th batter of the night to cap a dominant outing against a top-four offense in the SEC.
Not that Burns needed to be dominant against the Rebels – the Vols gave him plenty of cushion.
Tennessee – the SEC leader in nearly every major offensive statistic – struck Ole Miss starter John Gaddis with a six-spot in the second inning. Lawson cleared the bases with a triple and freshman Jared Dickey went deep to punctuate the inning, knocking Gaddis out of the game after 1.1 frames.
The Vols did not relent against the Rebels’ bullpen. They hit five more home runs Friday to increase their season total to a NCAA-leading 64 long balls for the season. Trey Lipscomb added his 10th homer of the season in the fifth to tie Florida’s Jud Fabian for the SEC lead, Dickey hit his second home run of the night in the sixth and freshman Blake Burke came off the bench for a pinch-hit solo shot in the ninth.
Should the Vols play 68 games like they did a year ago in their College World Series run, they are on pace to hit 198 home runs, shattering not only their all-time home record of 107 home runs, but the NCAA’s all-time home run mark set by LSU inn 1997.
The Vols will go for the series win Saturday at 8 p.m. EST. Sophomore Chase Dollander (3-0, 3.38 ERA) will get the ball against Ole Miss’ Jack Dougherty (1-0, 4.26 ERA).