Four Vols hit home runs in Friday afternoon’s 9-0 win over Georgia Southern in Tennessee’s home opener.
The Vols had no trouble at all against the Eagles in a dominant offensive game. The Vols also used three pitchers, Chase Burns, Camden Sewell and Kirby Connell, in the shutout.
Tennessee started off slow behind the plate, not getting its first hit until the second inning on a single from Trey Lipscomb. Georgia Southern pitcher Ty Fisher contained the Vols well through the first few innings.
“For us, I would’ve liked to see them go the first three innings, and get some better at bats,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “The guys were talking in the dugout, they were adamant about kind of finding a way to get to (Fisher) and fortunately they did.”
“Offense will come and go, you love to see a little bit be there all nine innings, but the bottom line is you do play nine innings so somewhere in there you got to string some things together and we did it in a few different innings.”
The Vols offense came in the fourth inning when Lipscomb fired a two-run homer into left field. From there, Tennessee’s offensive domination began.
“He’s a tremendous leader,” Vitello said. “And the lead by example thing is to a T for Trey Lipscomb.”
The Vols had three straight innings with home runs after Lipscomb’s initial homer to build up their lead. Designated hitter Seth Stephenson hit a two-run deep ball in the fifth, Jorel Ortega followed with a three-run homer in the sixth and Christian Scott had a solo home run as a pinch-hitter.
The Vols had no trouble shaking off the rust from the offseason and even had some new additions to the lineup come in and make an impact.
“For the new faces in the lineup, it was pretty cool to see people actually getting their turn,” Lipscomb said.
The Vols will look to continue their offensive production tomorrow at 1 p.m. EST against Georgia Southern and Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Lipscomb will look to be the driving force once again tomorrow.
Lipscomb was 3-for-4 on the day and picked up two RBIs. After several seasons of waiting behind other third basemen, Lipscomb’s turn is finally here, and he’s taking full advantage of it.
“It’s a relief for me,” Vitello said. “The kid has done literally everything the right way, anything you would ask, and he’s kind of had to bide his time a little bit more than he should. For me it was a relief, for another coach it was excitement, I’m sure it was both things to Trey.”
Ortega has also spent time waiting for his opportunity and when the moment came on Friday, he was ready.
Ortega had a hit in each his three at bats and had three RBIs on his home run.
“Jorel is definitely a homie,” Lipscomb said. “He does everything the right way, he’s always a team guy in the locker room.”