No. 1 Tennessee capped of its historic 2022 regular season with a win over Mississippi State, fighting off a late push from the Bulldogs to hang on, 10-5.
“I don’t think there was any special strategy,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “But the way the guys showed up with attitude and the way they approached pregame, you felt like it carried over into each inning. Just the right approach, the right mentality, the right energy was going to give us a little bit of success on the field.”
The win Saturday marks the Vols' 49th of the season, giving them a final record of 49-7 and 25-5 in conference play.
The Vols win to pick up the series sweep came at the hands of their tried-and-true method -- the long ball.
Tennessee responded to a first-inning homer from Mississippi State with one of its own off the bat of Trey Lipscomb. His homer gave the Vols a 2-1 lead as Drew Gilbert also came in to score.
Jorel Ortega continued a successful weekend with a two-run homer in the third to give Tennessee a 5-2 lead. Ortega ended the weekend with six hits, three home runs and 11 RBIs.
Tennessee built up a 10-2 lead through the sixth inning, but Mississippi State wasn’t done yet and managed to load up the bases in the seventh with no outs. A pair of runs scored to cut into the deficit, but Will Mabrey picked up a strikeout and the Bulldogs rolled into a double play to end the inning with minimal damage done.
Evan Russell’s homer in the fifth was his 38th career home run – tying the Tennessee program record for career home runs.
“It was a pretty surreal moment,” Russell said. “Rounding the bases it was almost just a wild feeling cause I never would’ve thought that it would’ve happened.”
The Bulldogs showed some life in the eighth inning, hitting a solo home run, but that was the hit of the game for Mississippi State.
The Vols went to six different pitchers on Saturday, with Ben Joyce getting his third win of the season after allowing just one hit and no runs in a little over an inning on the mound.
“We showed up and those were the guys we were going to get in the game no matter what,” Vitello said. “Plan A’s never going to work, it’s never going to be a perfect day for any guy. But bottom line is each guy got their work, they got it done against a really talented team and they got it done in a really tough environment.
The loss for Mississippi State capped off what has been an ugly season following a national championship last season. The Bulldogs finished a lackluster 26-30 and 9-21 in conference play, finishing at the bottom of the SEC. Mississippi State lost 12 of its final 13 games.
Tennessee now shifts its focus to Hoover, Alabama, where the Vols will travel this week for the SEC Tournament. Tennessee will play its first tournament game on Wednesday, as the Vols receive a first-round bye.
“Just to win one game on the road in the SEC is an accomplishment, but in particular this is a tough place to play,” Vitello said. “It swings back and forth and fortunately for these guys they earned it and they get to enjoy that on the trip to Birmingham.”