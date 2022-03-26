After the Vols routed No. 1 Ole Miss Friday night in Oxford in their SEC road opener, the Rebels’ reliever Dylan DeLucia – who was charged with five earned runs in the loss – admitted that they did not take the Vols seriously, and he guaranteed a better result Saturday.
“We took them lightly,” DeLucia said to the Jackson Clarion Ledger Friday night. “It won’t happen again. We will win tomorrow. I’ll tell you that. It’s one of those things where they play in a small field. We have a bigger field, so we thought we could throw it in to them. It didn’t work out. We missed some spots and that’s why they ended up hitting the homers. Tomorrow will be a lot better.”
Those comments became a point of conversation among the Vols leading up to the second game of the series, and they did not make the Rebels’ life any easier. No. 5 Tennessee walloped Ole Miss for the second straight night, clinching an SEC road series win and their sixth straight series with a 10-3 victory over the Rebels.
“I know our group chat was buzzing about it,” starting pitcher Chase Dollander said regarding DeLucia's comments.
Tennessee (22-1, 5-0 SEC) outscored Ole Miss 22-4 over the first two games of the weekend and is off to its best start in the conference since 1966. Tennessee is the last remaining undefeated team in the SEC, after No. 3 Arkansas fell to Mizzou Saturday afternoon.
After bombarding the Rebels with five home runs on Friday night, the Vols took a different approach to a blowout win in the second game. The Vols scored 10 runs on 17 hits without a single long ball.
“They do seem to have a little niche there, where they try and figure out how to get things done in a game,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “And they manage to do so more times than not.”
Center fielder Drew Gilbert finished 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs that extended his hitting streak to 15 straight games. Third base Trey Lipscomb drove in two more runs to add to his SEC-high 43 RBIs.
For the second straight night, the Vols got a dominant outing from their starting pitching. A night after freshman Chase Burns struck out 11 in 7 innings, the sophomore transfer Dollander twirled a gem to clinch the series win.
“Me and him (Burns) always talk after every outing,” Dollander said. “He basically told me that they chase a little bit towards the outside of the plate with sliders, and I kind of took that and ran with it.”
Dollander went a career-high 6.1 shutout innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out 10 batters. Dollander worked around two errors in the third inning and some more poor defense in the sixth as the Rebels left six runners on base for the night.
Vitello in particular was impressed with Dollander’s calm presence on the mound despite the lackluster defensive effort.
“It’s not like you can dial it up and throw any better than you’re throwing when he’s throwing the way he is,” Vitello said. “But you can really subtract from your deal if you add in effort or you’re frustrated.”
The Vols feel that they have made a statement with by winning the series against the top-ranked team in the nation with two non-competitive wins. They have greater aspirations, however, than just boosting their ranking, and it starts Sunday afternoon with a sweep on the line.
“I feel like we did (make a statement),” Dollander said. “We come in and we’re not ranked where we want to be, but we don’t really pay attention to all that. We just put our heads down and work like we’re taught to do. It’s what we did.”