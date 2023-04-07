The No. 11 Vols were outmatched by the No. 3 Gators on Friday night, falling 9-3 and dropping the series.
The series loss marks the first time Tennessee has lost a home series since 2021 against Arkansas.
Chase Burns stared his night on the mound by getting in an early pinch with the bases loaded and two outs. He was able to work a full count on Colby Halter but walked him. To mark things worse, Matt Prevesk hit a ground rule double that scored two.
The following inning, Josh Rivera took Burns to the yard with a two-out, two-run shot as Florida time and time again showed off its high-powered offense, which was only answered to by a Zane Denton two-run shot in the bottom of the second inning.
In a 5-2 deficit, Burns was taken deep once again, that time on back-to-back solo shots from Wyatt Langford and Jac Caglianone, effectively ending Burns' night.
The final line for Burns was 3.1 innings pitched, six hits, seven earned runs, for walks and three strikeouts.
Zander Sechrist came in the relief spot and cleared the inning, but he allowed a two-run shot to Prevesk, giving up the fourth home run of the night for the Vols and seventh of the series.
The pitching mistakes would not be so apparent if the Vols bats showed any signs of life, but that wasn't the case and has been the theme of the series so far. Throughout the series, Tennessee has gone just 2-19 on the series with runners in scoring position.
On top of that, the Vols were struck out 14 times, which brings the total up to 32 in the series, and many of them were looking.
“You are in the men’s league. The strikeout numbers are going to be high," Vitello said. "I don’t give a rip about that number in particular. The number that is too high is the non-competitive at-bats. The non-competitive last pitch of the at-bat is the way to say it."
Griffin Merritt was able to drive in a run in the seventh — a hit that could be huge for his confidence moving forward, ending a slump that lasted 21 at-bats and led to him being benched.
That would be the last of the Vols' offense, but relievers Andrew Lindsey, Bryce Jenkins and Jake Fitzgibbons were impressive to close out an overall dreadful night, but it was too little, too late.
