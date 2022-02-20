Tennessee defeated Georgia Southern 14-0 Saturday to complete the sweep in its first weekend of baseball this season.
“Our guys showed up to the park with probably the best mindset and energy they had all weekend,” head coach Tony Vitello. “Maybe smelling blood here on a Sunday. It was good to see them execute.”
A positive takeaway for the Vols in this one was their ability to get the offense going early, as they struggled to get runs in early in the previous games in this series.
Tennessee got started early, driving in its first run in the first inning on a Jordan Beck single through left field that drove in Seth Stephenson. The run was the first time this series that the Vols have had a run within the first three innings.
Beck had another RBI in the third to drive in Ethan Payne. He was a perfect 3-for-3 on the day.
Stephenson was also a perfect 2-for-2 with an RBI on the day and shined this weekend for the Vols.
“Every time we’ve given him a chance, he’s locked in and we can tell he’s ready to compete,” Vitello said.
Georgia Southern pitcher Ben Johnson wasn’t able to contain the Vols early in the same way the Eagles’ bullpen had so far in the series.
“Johnson’s a great arm and it didn’t look like he had his best stuff. We maybe caught him at the right time.”
Getting the offense going early also made things easier on the other side of the ball.
“It takes a lot of pressure off whenever we know the bats are going, which they usually are,” starting pitcher Drew Beam said. “It’s a great feeling.”
The Vols will stay home this week, taking on Tennessee Tech on Tuesday and UNC Asheville on Wednesday before facing Iona in a series this weekend.
Tennessee was able to get use out of its full lineup with 11 different batters getting hits. Early games like Sunday’s are a chance for Vitello to get his team experience before tougher games down the line.
“You like to give guys a crack at getting out there, getting comfortable, add some reps to their belt,” Vitello said. “And then that way if you go to them in a situation that’s in conference, they feel like not only are they prepared and practiced but they’ve been prepared in a game.”
Though Sunday’s game didn’t see any home runs like the first two games of the series, Vitello liked the offensive edge his team played with.
“There were some competitive at bats where guys just kind of grinded their way on base,” Vitello said. “I think the highlight of the day was there were multiple balls hit into the right center gap for right handed hitters and then a couple times, line missiles down the right line.”
“You’ve got to a really good hitter to hit a ball, as a right-handed hitter, sharply down the right field line. That was kind of the highlight of the day instead of home runs.”