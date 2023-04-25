The No. 24 Vols led an efficient night across the board to extend their winning streak to four games thanks to a 19-1 win over Bellarmine.
After a sweep of No. 5 Vanderbilt, the Vols have now transitioned a four-game losing streak into a four-game winning streak.
"There was plenty on our plates, but the guys put their own spin on it," head coach Tony Vitello said. "It had really good energy and — if anything — kind of rode that wave from the weekend into today."
Tennessee flirted with a combined no-hitter through six innings, but Bryce Jenkins gave up a hit with one out in the seventh. Though they couldn't complete the feat, it was a dominating performance from the Vols' pitching staff, allowing just one run in the eighth on just three hits.
The Vols had no shortage of timely hits this past weekend against No. 5 Vanderbilt and that didn't change on Tuesday after Griffin Merritt's two-out single drove in Jared Dickey from third. The lack of two-out hits and hits with runners in scoring position has plagued the Vols all season, but it seems like a thing of the past for now.
"I feel like we've just been having more fun and just playing loose instead just pressing and trying to win," freshman Dylan Dreiling said.
Through six innings, the Vols were 6-of-11 with two outs and a very solid 7-of-17 with runners in scoring position.
Griffin Merritt got the scoring started with a two-out single, and the Vols later went on a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth. After a fly out and a ground out from Kyle Booker and Austen Jaslove, Reese Chapman blasted a ball out of the yard to right field kick start the rally.
Christian Scott then drew a walk and Ethan Payne singled with Ryan Miller on deck. Miller took another one to right field for a three-run bomb and the Vols lead extended to 15-0.
Tennessee even had their own home run derby, racking up six home runs on the night, starting with a Dreiling solo-shot in the second.
In the following inning, Miller left the yard for the second time of the night — also scoring three in a six-RBI effort from the freshman. Despite minimal opportunity this season, Miller has still shined. Earlier in the season, he hit his first career home run that secured a run-rule against Alabama A&M.
"All he's done is make the most of every opportunity he gets and he gets better every day in between games," Vitello said. "He's pretty versatile, too. I tease him about playing different positions and what not, but the kid works hard at being more than just a catcher and you see the sock he's got in the bat."
After a dominant performance, the Vols will look to continue their current hot stretch as Mississippi State comes to town this weekend.
"My focus is them kind of maintaining the attitude and the energy they've had," Vitello said. "It's a little different. It's a quirky group, fun when they're more relaxed and their playing their game, not trying to be pleasers. I don't want to get into that stuff, but then it's a group that makes me feel good about our chances."
